The sweet hobby the Cambridge kids have taken on during the coronavirus lockdown By Zach Harper

Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis have been keeping busy in lockdown by helping Duchess Kate out with the chickens on the property!

Anmer Hall, the Cambridges' country home in Norfolk, has a special hen house. The family raises chickens there and also uses them to produce eggs for the home's kitchen. Every day, the three kids help their mom collect eggs the hens have laid overnight, a new report from The Sun says.

"The great interest outside Anmer Hall are the hens, reared from chicks," a source told the publication. "Kate and the children are out daily at the henhouse, collecting fresh eggs in their baskets, and the eggs are then used in the kitchen almost immediately.

"Kate and the children have a well laid out chicken coop, and a safe, fox-proof chicken house, filled with healthy food and feeding treats. Organic self-sufficiency is the name of the game with the Cambridges."

It's not surprising that the Cambridges would choose to have their own henhouse on the property, given Prince Charles, Prince William's father, is known for his love of raising chickens himself and for organic farming, too! He and Duchess Camilla keep their own hens at Highgrove House, their country home in Gloucestershire, which they hilariously call Cluckington Palace, according to The Sun. Hopefully grandpa has been sharing all sorts of tips on how to raise hens with his grandkids via video chats!

Kate gave an update on her three children while helping launch a new BBC education initiative called Tiny Happy People, which aims to help parents with children from newborns to age four find support and resources. She revealed little Louis has been having some troubles with social distancing, since he just wants to hug everyone all the time!

"Louis doesn't understand social distancing," Kate admitted to BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin. "He goes out wanting to cuddle anything, particularly any babies younger than him."

Louis also likes running all over the place, which makes abiding by social distancing rules a bit difficult!

"If you put Louis down, he's off," she later said while speaking to a family with a boy the same age.

