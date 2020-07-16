Jazmin Grimaldi, Prince Albert of Monaco's daughter, has COVID-19 By Zach Harper

Jazmin Grimaldi, Prince Albert of Monaco's eldest daughter, has revealed she's tested positive for COVID-19.

The 28-year-old's diagnosis comes four months after Monaco's head of state recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. In a video posted to her Instagram account, Jazmin said she wasn't surprised she had tested positive, since she'd been very sick over the last few days.

"I have been really cautious," she said. "I have been social distancing. I only go out to get the groceries and I always wear a mask and I always sanitize. I hope I can help at least one person today with this personal testament because over this past week I've fallen really ill."

She went on to describe her symptoms, saying initially she had a sore throat, then a fever and chills. That progressed to "debilitating" migraines that no amount of sleep helped.

"You don't think it's ever going to happen to you and I was being cautious," she said, urging followers to take the virus seriously. "We don't know enough, and even if we are young and resilient enough to fight it off, I don't wish it on anyone.

"And we don't know how each of our bodies is going to handle it, so I am a survivor and I'm getting through this and I'm so thankful for that. But I just wanted to share this with you to give you a little bit of a

warning and peace of mind...

"I know a lot of us will get it," she continued. "It's scary and I just want everyone, especially in the United States, to take it seriously. It will continue to persist if we don't take proper action now. It's not political, it's about our health."

Albert came down with COVID-19 in March, and at the time, Monaco's royal house said he only had mild symptoms. He made a full recovery.

We're wishing Jazmin good health and a speedy recovery of her own!