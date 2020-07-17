Happy birthday, Duchess Camilla! See her best throwback style moments

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles><strong>Duchess Camilla</strong></a> has impeccable style. The duchess, who celebrates her 73rd birthday on July 17, has been in the public eye for decades and has always shown an innate sense for sophisticated silhouettes, beautiful jewels and striking colours. <p>Like <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleon><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/meghan-markle><strong>Duchess Meghan</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a>'s wife is a style icon, and her older outfits remain as striking today as they did when she first wore them. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see Duchess Camilla's best style moments over the years.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Lewis Whyld/WPA Pool/Getty Images, Justin Goff\UK Press via Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<h2>1952</h2> <p>Four-year-old Camilla and her three-year-old sister <strong>Annabelle Shand</strong> were utterly adorable in their frilled bridesmaid dresses at the wedding of <strong>Jeremy Cubitt</strong> and <strong>Diana du Cane</strong> at St. Mark's Church, North Audley Street in London on Jan. 17, 1952. <p>Photo: &copy; William Vanderson/Fox Photos/Getty Images
<h2>1975</h2> <p>This throwback photo of Camilla with Prince Charles at a polo match shows she has always had elegance. <p>The 28-year-old captured the spirit of the '70s with her flipped hair and geometric-print dress. She completed her tailored outfit with a long navy coat and cream shoes. <p>Photo: © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>1992</h2> <p>The Duchess of Cornwall has always been a fan of tailored skirt suits. She wore this prim grey skirt suit with black chain-strap bag and black low heels to Smith's Lawn in Windsor Great Park to take in a polo match. <p>Photo: &copy; Neil Munns - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>1995</h2> <p>We often associate Camilla with pretty pastel colours, but the duchess looked beautiful in black when she stepped out to a party at The Ritz in London on Oct. 18, 1995. <p>She wore a black off-the-shoulder dress with polka dot skirt and black heels. The Duchess of Cornwall had on a multi-strand pearl necklace with a bold green pendant. The style of necklace is one of her favourites. <p>Photo: &copy; Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
<h2>2000</h2> <p>Duchess Camilla had a pretty pink moment on June 20, 2000 at the Prince's Foundation gala dinner in London. <p>Her ballet pink dress was embellished with shimmering embroidery, which highlighted her dazzling necklace and dove grey clutch. Pale pink heels rounded out the gorgeous gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Goff\UK Press via Getty Images
<h2>2005</h2> <p>What a lovely couple! Camilla wore a soft blue dress coat embroidered with golden thread from <strong>Robinson Valentine</strong> and a coordinating blue chiffon dress. She accessorized with a feathered fascinator by <a href=/tags/0/philip-treacy><strong>Philip Treacy</strong></a>. <p>The wedding portrait was taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle after their wedding on April 9, 2005. <p>Photo: © Hugo Burnand/Pool/Getty Images
<h2>2010</h2> <p>Camilla made a style statement at the Battle of Britain 70th anniversary service at <a href=/tags/0/westminster-abbey><strong>Westminster Abbey</strong></a> in London. <p>Her lilac coat was trimmed with swirling embroidery and brought out her white dress. Camilla accessorized with a matching hat, decorated with statement bow, pearl jewelry and grey gloves and clutch. <p>Photo: &copy; Lewis Whyld/WPA Pool/Getty Images
<h2>2014</h2> <p>There was no missing Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during <a href=/tags/0/trooping-the-colour><strong>Trooping the Colour</strong></a> in 2014 thanks to her cotton candy pink skirt suit and matching accessories. <p>Her wide-brimmed hat was decorated with a bold flower detail and she sported a multi-strand pearl choker with gleaming pink stone. <p:Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<h2>2019</h2> <p>Camilla looked magnificent in green at a dinner to mark <a href=/tags/0/st-patricks-day><strong>St. Patrick's Day</strong></a> and to celebrate U.K.-Irish relations in March 2019 in London. <p>The long-sleeved dress was richly embroidered with a flower design. <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
