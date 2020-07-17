They're married! Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marry in private Windsor ceremony By Heather Cichowski

They said I do! Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got married on July 17, 2020 in a private ceremony at All Saints Chapel in Great Windsor Park, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The wedding is said to have had around 20 guests, reportedly including her parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip, and younger sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The wedding followed strict COVID-19 protocols and had social distancing measures in place.

According to HELLO! UK, the Palace released the following statement: "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."

Beatrice and Edoardo had originally planned to marry at The Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace on May 29, 2020 but the coronavirus and lockdown measures made them cancel those plans.

The couple announced their engagement in September 2019. Edo proposed with a bespoke ring designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane during a trip to Italy.

Windsor has been a special spot for royal weddings in the last decade. Eugenie and Jack married at Windsor's St. George's Chapel in October 2018. Months earlier, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan tied the knot at the same location in May!

Many congratulations to Edoardo and Beatrice!

