A look back at Princess Beatrice's beautiful wedding guest looks

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/princess-beatrice">Princess Beatrice</a></strong> is married! The 31-year-old wed <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/edoardo-mapelli-mozzi"><strong>Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi</strong></a> on July 17, 2020 <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02020071756925/princess-beatrice-edoardo-mapelli-mozzi-marry-in-secret-windsor-ceremony-coronavirus-covid-19"><strong>in a private ceremony</strong></a> at All Saints Chapel in Great Windsor Park. <p>Prior to her own wedding, the elder Princess of York has attended a number of wedding ceremonies, from sister <a href=/tags/0/princess-eugenie><strong>Princess Eugenie</strong></a>'s nuptials to <a href=/tags/0/jack-brooksbank><strong>Jack Brooksbank</strong></a> to the marriage of <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a>. Beatrice wowed at every occasion with her elegant and stylish fashion choices. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see Princess Beatrice's best wedding fashion.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Mike Marsland/WireImage, Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images, Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images
<h2>Prince William and Duchess Kate, 2011</h2> <p>Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's hats at the wedding of <a href=/tags/0/prince-william-and-kate><strong>Prince William and Kate</strong></a> at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011 have become iconic. <p>Beatrice was elegant in a beige ensemble featuring a swirling <a href=/tags/0/philip-treacy><strong>Philip Treacy</strong></a> fascinator. The style brought out the ornate detailing on her long coat. <p>Photo: © Getty Images
<h2>Sam Waley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin, 2011</h2> <p>On June 11, 2011, the oldest Princess of York made a style statement in purple at the wedding of <strong>Sam Waley-Cohen</strong> and <strong>Annabel Ballin</strong> at St. Michael and All Angels Church in Lambourn. <p>Her royal purple lace dress and tweed jacket were accessorized with a multicoloured sparkly clutch and beige fascinator. <p>Photo: &copy; Indigo/Getty Images
<h2>Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, 2011</h2> <p>Beatrice looked stunning in a blue ensemble, complete with a lace skirt decorated with flowers and a matching fascinator, when she attended the wedding of <a href=/tags/0/zara-tindall><strong>Zara</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/mike-tindall><strong>Mike Tindall</strong></a> on July 30, 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh. <p>A shimmering grey-and-cream zigzag-patterned clutch added even more interest to her outfit. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Marsland/WireImage
<h2>Jake Warren and Zoe Stewart, 2013</h2> <p><a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>The Queen</strong></a>'s granddaughter was beautiful at the winter wedding of <strong>Jake Warren</strong> and <strong>Zoe Stewart</strong> at the Wren Chapel at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on Dec. 14, 2013 in London. <p>She donned a blue coat with mustard fascinator, brown clutch and vertiginous black heels. Black gloves rounded out the ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<h2>Prince Amedeo of Belgium and Elisabetta Maria Rosboch Von Wolkenstein, 2014</h2> <p>Princess Beatrice stepped out to the Basilica Santa Maria in Trastevere, Rome on July 5, 2014 in a pleated beige dress with coordinating clutch. She shielded her eyes with a pair of brown sunglasses. <p><a href=/tags/0/sarah-ferguson><strong>Sarah Ferguson</strong></a>'s daughter was celebrating the wedding of the <a href=/tags/0/belgian-royals><strong>Belgian royal</strong></a> and his Italian-born bride. <p>Photo: &copy; Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage
<h2>Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, 2018</h2> <p>At <a href=/tags/0/prince-harry><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/meghan-markle><strong>Duchess Meghan</strong></a>'s wedding at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, Bea was a vision in an ornate embellished teal dress by <strong>Roksanda</strong>, paired with <strong>Stephen Jones</strong> hat and <a href=/tags/0/gianvito-rossi><strong>Gianvito Rossi</strong></a> heels. She carried a Roksanda Besa bag. <p>Photo: &copy; Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images
<h2>Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank, 2018</h2> <p>Just a few months later, Beatrice served as maid of honour at her sister's wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Oct. 12, 2018. <p>Beatrice looked every inch the part in a royal blue dress with asymmetrical neckline by London-based couture house <a href=/tags/0/ralph-and-russo><strong>Ralph & Russo</strong></a> along with a blue-and-purple headpiece by British milliner <a href=/tags/0/sarah-cant><strong>Sarah Cant</strong></a>. <p>Dove grey pumps and a matching clutch finished the regal look. <p>Photo: &copy; Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
<h2>Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston, 2019</h2> <p>Beatrice and Edoardo dazzled at St. George's Chapel on May 18, 2019 for the nuptials. The princess turned heads in a navy blue lace dress from <strong>Self Portrait</strong>, a white floral fascinator and <a href=/tags/0/tabitha-simmons><strong>Tabitha Simmons</strong></a> ankle-strap heels. <p>Photo: &copy; Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images
<h2>Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, 2019</h2> <p>On Aug. 31, 2019, Bea and Edo went to <a href=/tags/0/ellie-goulding><strong>Ellie Goulding</strong></a> and <strong>Caspar Jopling</strong>'s wedding ceremony at York Minster. <p>She shone in a metallic green dress from <a href=/tags/0/the-vampires-wife><strong>The Vampire's Wife</strong></a> and a dramatic black headband. <p>Beatrice is a fan of the designer and has worn the look multiple times. Kate is also an admirer of the brand! <p>Photo: &copy; Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg, 2019</h2> <p>It was another destination wedding for Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo. They travelled to France to attend the wedding of <strong>Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon</strong> and <strong>Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg</strong> at Les Invalides on Oct. 19, 2019 in Paris. <p>She captivated in a pale blue coat, floral dress and pale pink wide-brimmed hat. <p>Photo: &copy; Luc Castel/Getty Images
In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at <em>Hello! Canada</em>, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new <strong><a href="https://secure.hellomagazine.ca/pubs/MH/HLO/PO1047_12_for_12_Signup.jsp?cds_page_id=249283&cds_mag_code=HLO&id=1586362553212&lsid=30991115532073945&vid=1&cds_response_key=V03AARNWI">special offer for subscribers</a></strong>, there’s never been a better time to have <em>Hello!</em> delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?
© 2001-2020, HELLO! - All rights reserved