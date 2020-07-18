See the first stunning photos from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's private Windsor wedding By Heather Cichowski and Zach Harper

The first photos of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding have been revealed!

Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple got married on July 17 in a private ceremony at All Saints Chapel in Great Windsor Park. The wedding is said to have had around 20 guests, reportedly including her parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip, and younger sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. Edoardo's parents, Nicola Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli-Mozzi, were also in attendance. Christopher Woolf, Edoardo's son from his previous relationship with architect Dara Huang, was also there. The little boy, who goes by Wolfie, was his father's best man and pageboy.

Edo and Beatrice released the first photos from their nuptials the next day. They reportedly did not want to distract from Her Majesty knighting Captain Sir Thomas Moore, the 100-year-old more than $54 million for the National Health Service during the coronavirus pandemic.

The two photos from Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding, taken by Benjamin Wheeler, show the couple leaving the church after their nuptials and with the Queen and Philip.

We also now know more about the couple's wedding ceremony, thanks to a statement released by Buckingham Palace. The service included two of their favourite poems, which were read by Sarah and Nicola. No hymns were sung due to strict COVID-19 regulations around weddings, but we do know the couple and their guests were treated to some music during the service. The ceremony, which followed all coronavirus guidelines, was officiated by The Reverend Canon Paul Wright, the Sub-Dean of the Chapel Royal and The Reverend Canon Martin Poll, the Queen's Domestic Chaplain.

Beatrice opted for a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell. In a touching gesture, the Queen loaned her the gown, which is made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin and fitted with organza sleeves. It is also encrusted with diamanté. Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin, the Queen's go-to designers and dressers, remodelled and refitted the dress specifically for Beatrice's wedding.

We also know the soon-to-be 32-year-old wore a tiara to her nuptials. The Queen loaned her the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which Her Majesty also wore the day she married Philip in 1947. The tiara dates from 1919, and was created for Queen Mary, Her Majesty's grandmother. It was fashioned from a diamond necklace given to Queen Victoria for her own wedding to Prince Albert in 1840.

As for the bride's bouquet, we know she was carrying trailing jasmine, pink and cream sweet peas, royal porcelain ivory spray roses, pink o'hare garden roses and pink wax flower and baby pink astilbe. Her bouquet also included myrtle sprigs, as is royal wedding tradition. The selection was assembled by Patrice Van Helden, who co-owns RVH Floral Design. Following her nuptials, the bouquet will be placed on the tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey.

PHOTOS: A timeline of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's relationship

The couple announced their engagement in September 2019. Edo proposed with a bespoke ring designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane during a trip to Italy.

Beatrice and Edoardo had originally planned to marry at The Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace on May 29, but the coronavirus and lockdown measures made them cancel those plans.

Windsor has been a special spot for royal weddings in the last decade. Eugenie and Jack married at Windsor's St. George's Chapel in October 2018. Months earlier, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan tied the knot at the same location in May!

