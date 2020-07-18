Everything we know about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding By Zach Harper, with files from Heather Cichowski

Princess Beatriceand Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi surprised royal watchers around the world when it was revealed they'd gotten married on July 17!

The couple, who got engaged in September 2019, were originally due to wed on May 29 at the Chapel Royal in London, but the coronavirus pandemic quashed those plans. So, just like many of us are doing right now, they adapted and opted for a private ceremony at All Saints Chapel in Great Windsor Park.

Here's everything we know about their ceremony, guest list, the bride's dress and tiara and more!

The guest list

The wedding is said to have had around 20 guests, reportedly including her parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip, and younger sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Edoardo's parents, Nicola Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli-Mozzi, were also in attendance. Christopher Woolf, Edoardo's son from his previous relationship with architect Dara Huang, was also there. The little boy, who goes by Wolfie, was his father's best man and pageboy.

Beatrice's wedding dress

Beatrice opted for a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell. In a touching gesture, the Queen loaned her the gown, which is made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin and fitted with organza sleeves. It is also encrusted with diamanté. Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin, the Queen's go-to designers and dressers, remodelled and refitted the dress specifically for Beatrice's wedding.

The bride's tiara

We also know the soon-to-be 32-year-old wore a tiara to her nuptials. The Queen loaded her the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which Her Majesty also wore the day she married Philip in 1947. The tiara dates from 1919, and was created for Queen Mary, Her Majesty's grandmother. It was fashioned from a diamond necklace given to Queen Victoria for her own wedding to Prince Albert in 1840.

Her bouquet

Beatrice was carrying trailing jasmine, pink and cream sweet peas, royal porcelain ivory spray roses, pink o'hare garden roses and pink wax flower and baby pink astilbe. Her bouquet also included myrtle sprigs, as is royal wedding tradition. The selection was assembled by Patrice Van Helden, who co-owns RVH Floral Design. Following her nuptials, the bouquet will be placed on the tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey.

The service

As mentioned, the ceremony had around 20 guests. It was officiated by The Reverend Canon Paul Wright, the Sub-Dean of the Chapel Royal and The Reverend Canon Martin Poll, the Queen's Domestic Chaplain.

Touchingly, the couple included two of their favourite poems in the service, which were read by Sarah and Nicola: William Shakespeare's Sonnet 116 and E.E. Cummings's "I carry you in my heart."

A special passage from Corinthians I 13:1-13 was read. You likely know it well. It is often read at weddings – in fact, it is the most popular choice of passage to be read at ceremonies held in churches. It is specifically about love and ends, "Faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love."

No hymns were sung due to coronavirus regulations around weddings, but we do know the couple and their guests were treated to some music during the service.

Congratulations to the happy couple!