Eleonore von Habsburg and Jerome d'Ambrosio marry in civil ceremony in Monaco By Heather Cichowski

Another royal wedding!

Eleonore von Habsburg and Jerome d'Ambrosio got married on July 20, 2020 in Monaco in a civil ceremony respecting COVID-19 restrictions.

The Austrian royal, 26, is a member of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine and daughter of Karl von Habsburg and Francesca Thyssen-Bornemisza. Jerome, 34, is a Belgian Formula E racing driver. The two made their commitment in front of their closest family members in light of the coronavirus.

Like many other brides and grooms to be, their original wedding plans for a larger church wedding had to be altered to be in line with social distancing rules due to COVID-19.

Their sisters were witnesses at the intimate ceremony. Archduchess Eleonore of Austria's sister Archduchess Gloria acted on her behalf, while Jerome's sister Olivia did honours in his place.

Beautiful photos released from the ceremony show the couple posing with their parents and the mayor of Monaco Georges Marsan.







Jewelry designer Eleonore wore a beautiful off-the-shoulder white dress by Carolina Herrera. She paired it with a netted headpiece by Stephen Jones and dangling earrings.

The bride's blonde hair was styled down in soft waves, with the front pieces secured with the headband.

Jerome looked debonair in a deep blue suit with white shirt and pale blue tie.

MORE: Everything we know about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding

Jerome and Eleonore hosted a slightly bigger party of friends and family at a socially distanced lunch to celebrate their love after the ceremony.

The moment was no doubt a very happy occasion for all, especially since Eleonore's father Karl had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was the first royal to get COVID-19, and thankfully only experienced mild symptoms.

The newlyweds plan to celebrate with a larger gathering after coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Jerome and Eleonore met three years ago on a flight from London to Nice. In October 2019, HOLA! exclusively confirmed the couple would tie the knot in 2020.

Eleonore and Jerome's wedding comes after Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi surprised royals fans by getting married in a private ceremony on July 17 at All Saints Chapel in Great Windsor Park.

Princess Raiyah of Jordan had the first royal wedding as coronavirus restrictions started to ease. The Jordanian royal married Ned Donovan, who is a journalist and the grandson of late children's novelist Roald Dahl, at the beginning of July after their original plans to marry in Jordan in April had to be changed.

Congratulations to all the happy couples!

