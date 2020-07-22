Danish royal family releases new portraits of Prince Felix to celebrate his 18th birthday By Heather Cichowski

Happy birthday, Prince Felix!

The Danish royal celebrated his milestone 18th birthday on July 22, and the family released new portraits of the young man to mark the occasion.

Felix, who is the son of Prince Joachim of Denmark and his first wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, was photographed by Steen Brogaard, for the birthday portraits.

The photos were shared on Instagram. The first image shows the young royal gazing into the camera, wearing a dark teal Gant rugby shirt with navy collar. The second shot captures him in the same look against a beautiful outdoor landscape.

The final image captures Felix with his elder brother, Prince Nikolai, 20. The pair are wearing matching blue chinos and have almost identical expressions as they look directly into the camera. Nikolai is clad in a white T-shirt and black loafers.

"The prince's birthday will be celebrated privately by family and friends throughout the day," the Danish Royal House wrote on Instagram, in a message translated from Danish.

"After the summer holidays, His Highness starts in 3rd grade at Gammel Hellerup Gymnasium [Old Hellerup High School], where the Prince follows a social science field of study.⁣"



The family shared another Instagram of them celebrating Felix's special day and him coming of age. The celebrations included Joachim, Alexandra, Nikolai, Joachim's second wife Princess Marie, and their children, Prince Henrik, 11, and Princess Athena, 8. The group have been residing at their summer residence of Château de Cayx in France, during the school holidays.



Felix shares a birthday with Prince George! New photos of Prince William and Duchess Kate's eldest son were shared online on July 21. In keeping with tradition, the portraits were snapped by the Duchess of Cambridge!

