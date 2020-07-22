Who do you think Prince George looks most like? Vote in our poll! By Zach Harper

Happy Birthday, Prince George! The little royal turned seven years old on July 22, and as usual, his annual birthday portraits got royals fans talking! The pictures, taken by Duchess Kate, show the eldest Prince of Cambridge in a green polo shirt and camouflage shirt at Anmer Hall. That's the family home in Norfolk, where George, Kate, Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been isolating throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Royals fans were quick to point out the resemblance between George and his mom, with many saying he shares many of her features. He's got the same smile and definitely has his mom's nose.

But one fan online thought the resemblance to his uncle, James Middleton, was stronger.

"Prince George is a mini James Middleton!" the person wrote. "Even the shape of their faces is the same!"

George and William both have the same blond hair and their eyes are very similarly shaped.

So we want you to let us know: Who do you think George more closely resembles – Kate, William or someone else? Let us know in the poll below!

