Princess Beatrice borrowed the Queen's dress last-minute for her wedding By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Princess Beatrice was a radiant bride in the Queen's vintage gown by Norman Hartnell when she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony on July 17.

It was such a touching moment to see Beatrice in her grandmother's dress, along with the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which Her Majesty also wore the day she married Prince Philip in 1947. The items were such a wonderful display of "something borrowed."

The eldest Princess of York's choice to wear the Queen's gown was reportedly a last minute decision. The soon-to-be 32-year-old is thought to have “made a request [to borrow a gown from the Queen], and that was kindly granted," said a friend of the couple to People.

The source continued, “It was touching for both of them.”

Norman Hartnell was a popular designer for the Royal Family. The monarch, Queen Mother and Princess Margaret all wore his gowns. In fact, Margaret donned a custom gown by the British designer to her wedding to Antony Armstrong-Jones.

The dress loaned to Beatrice by the Queen is a timeless style constructed from from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory. The gown is trimmed with ivory Duchess satin and encrusted with diamantés.

Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin, the Queen's go-to designers and dressers, remodelled and refitted the gown for Beatrice's wedding. The fit-and-flare style had the organza sleeves added for the nuptials. The original version was sleeveless.

The Queen wore the striking gown several times in the 1960s, including to the State Opening of Parliament (above) and to the premiere of Lawrence of Arabia. She also wore it on a visit to Rome.

The diamond fringe tiara dates from 1919, and was created for Queen Mary, Her Majesty's grandmother. It was fashioned from a diamond necklace given to Queen Victoria for her own wedding to Prince Albert in 1840.

MORE: All the details on Princess Beatrice's wedding dress and tiara

The original designer of Beatrice's wedding gown is not yet known. Beatrice and Edoardo had initially planned to marry at The Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace on May 29, but the coronavirus and lockdown measures made them cancel those plans.

Some reports immediately after the wedding suggested the eldest Princess of York wore the dress she originally intended. It was also noted she was spotted shopping for wedding dresses at Caroline Castigliano in London back in January.

