Duchess Kate and Prince William pledge over $3 million in grants from their Royal Foundation during COVID-19 By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William had a surprise royal engagement at Sandringham earlier this week. Photos of the event were released on July 23 and it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pledged over $3 million (£1.8 million) from their The Royal Foundation to support frontline workers and the U.K.'s mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cambridges hosted four representatives from the organizations that will benefit from the Royal Foundation's COVID-19 support fund on the Sandringham Estate. The visitors included two emergency responders and two mental health counsellors.

There will be ten organizations benefiting from the grants in total, including mental health charity Young Minds, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), free text messaging support service Shout, Hospice UK and mental health charity Mind.

"Over recent months we have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to COVID-19," the Kensington Palace Instagram wrote.

"And we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health," the message continued.



"Today The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has granted nearly £1.8 million to 10 leading charities at the heart of mental health and frontline support through a bespoke fund set up as part of the organisation’s response to COVID-19," it revealed.



Some of the charities took to social media to express their gratitude and highlight the importance of the funds, especially during this difficult time.



"We are delighted to be one of the 10 leading charities at the heart of mental health and frontline support to be supported by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s COVID-19 Response Fund," wrote Place2Be on Instagram following the announcement.



"The grant we have received through the Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund will enable us to continue to support teachers, children and their parents as schools reopen, including through training and resources on topics like self-care and managing anxiety," the charity stated.

Shout also took to Instagram to say how The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's COVID-19 response fund will serve them.



"Over the past few months, we've seen more and more people reaching out to us and this support will mean that we can have 250 more text conversations every day, helping people across the UK in crisis," the message read.

Duchess Kate captured the spirit of summer at the royal engagement. She wore a white dress with blue dots from Suzannah. The mom of three accessorized with Missoma hoop earrings and the golden Stéphanie cuff from Sézane. Her blonde-streaked hair was styled in her signature soft waves with a centre part.

