Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reportedly spotted on honeymoon in France By Zach Harper, with files from Danielle Stacey

It's something many royal watchers have likely been wondering: Where will Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi go on honeymoon? Sounds like we now have the answer!

The couple were reportedly spotted by tourists in southern France, according to the Daily Mail. The two were reportedly driving a car that was "absolutely packed to the roof with stuff," according to the person who says they saw them.

"It was such a surprise to see them," the person said. "Edo was behind the wheel and they looked just like any other couple enjoying the beautiful drive."

A source told the publication that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple were not reportedly planning on going on honeymoon, but decided they wanted a summer getaway after all. They also reportedly plan to travel to Lamu Island, near Kenya. Edoardo's family owns a home there and the two went there on a trip early in their relationship.

MORE: Everything we know about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding

Beatrice and Edoardo married earlier this month after they were forced to change their initial wedding plans due to COVID-19. The two were originally scheduled to wed on May 29 at the Chapel Royal in London, but adapted their plans to hold a small, private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

MORE: See the first stunning photos from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding

The guest list included the Queen, Prince Philip, the bride's parents and sister, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Edoardo's son, Christopher, and the groom's parents. Christopher served as the best man.

MORE: Princess Beatrice borrowed the Queen's dress last-minute for her wedding

The bride borrowed one of Her Majesty's vintage Norman Hartnell gowns for the event, which she paired with the Queen Mary Diamond Fringe Tiara. Her Majesty wore the tiara when she married the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947, and the monarch has worn the gown on several occasions, including a trip to Rome in 1961.