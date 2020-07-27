Princess Anne doesn't understand why it takes so long to recreate her hairstyle on 'The Crown' By Zach Harper

Erin Doherty has drawn rave reviews for her portrayal of Princess Anne in Season 3 of The Crown, which debuted last year. And the Princess Royal, who turns 70 years old next month, has sounded off on Netflix's work on her character – or, more specifically, her character's hair.

In Anne: The Process Royal at 70, a new documentary being released to mark her milestone birthday, the Queen's only daughter said she was a bit taken aback when she heard Erin talking about how it takes two hours to do Anne's iconic bouffant hairstyle.

"Actually, I read an article the other day about the – I don't watch Netflix and The Crown... but the actress was talking about how long it took them to do their hair like I did. And I'm thinking, 'How could you possibly take that long?' I mean, it takes me 10 or 15 minutes."

Too funny!

"Makeup literally took 10 minutes, but hair, sometimes it would take two hours," Erin told Town and Country last year.

"It's its own beast. Literally, I would sit in the chair, people would come in and go and come in and go, and I sat still in the same place. But it was so necessary for her character because it felt like her hair and her fashion were the way that she was able to express herself..."

In the documentary, Anne also shared her thoughts on social media. It's definitely made it easier for people to stay in touch during the coronavirus pandemic, but she's admitted it has its drawbacks.

"With online technology... being in touch is one thing, but it's not quite the same," she said in the film. "The ability to meet people, that's what makes the difference. I mean, I know what Twitter is, but I wouldn't go anywhere near it if you paid me, frankly."

We've become accustomed to these types of relatable comments from down-to-earth Anne! She's long been known for her frankness and no-nonsense attitude, and that extends to her work as a royal, as well. Earlier this year, she was spotted taking the subway to London Fashion Week!

The 90-minute Princess Royal: Anne at 70 airs Aug. 15 on ITV and features interviews with the woman herself, plus her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

"Viewers will get a glimpse of [Princess Anne's] famous work rate as she undertakes a rich variety of engagements at home and abroad – from the catwalk to the turret of a tank," a press release from ITV reads. "But they will also see and hear how she relaxes with her children, her grandchildren and her animals at her Gloucestershire estate while Sir Tim reflects on a shared love of the sea and much else."

We can't wait to watch it!