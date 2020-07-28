Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan formally dissolve Sussex Royal By Zach Harper, with files from Sharnaz Shahid

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are formally dissolving their Sussex Royal foundation, according to new documents.

Earlier this month, the couple filed declarations of solvency and other documents needed to complete the process of putting Sussex Royal to bed.

Companies House, which incorporates and dissolves companies in the United Kingdom, has now processed those documents.

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan said they would launch a new non-profit foundation that they'll call Archewell. They filed paperwork to trademark it in March, though they said in June they are postponing its launch due to the coronavirus pandemic. They don't plan to make any "public announcements" about the new organization "for the foreseeable future" and won't engage in any official projects tied to Archewell until 2021.

The Sussexes have spent the last few months focusing on racial justice initiatives such as Black Lives Matter and supporting their patronages and other community organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harry and Meghan revealed the info about their non-profit's name in April, saying the name comes from "'Arche' – the Greek word meaning 'source of action.'

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name," they said in an announcement that month.

In the meantime, the Sussexes have been returned to public engagements. They recently signed with the same speaking agency that represents Barack and Michelle Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton and Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan was the keynote speaker for the Girl Up summit earlier this month. In an emotional and passionate speech, she encouraged viewers to "build each other up" in the fight for gender equality and spoke about the intersections between issues such as sexism and racism.

She also gave a commencement address to the graduating class of her former Los Angeles high school, Immaculate Heart, in June, in which she spoke about the death of George Floyd, encouraging the class to take action against anti-Black racism.

