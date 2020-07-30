Sarah Ferguson will reportedly be a judge on a show called 'Dancing with Horses' By Heather Cichowski

Sarah Ferguson has had an exciting time recently with the wedding of her elder daughter Princess Beatrice to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and the launch of her YouTube channel. Things could be even more thrilling because we could see the Duchess of York star as a judge on the Dancing With Horses TV show.

She reportedly filmed a concept pilot of the show in the U.K. before the coronavirus pandemic. The reality TV show is being compared to Dancing With the Stars, but with horses! It will feature celebrities working with horses to complete mesmerizing dance routines.

Dancing With Horses creator Claudia Rosencrantz spoke to Deadline about the potential series, which could end up on FOX. Conversations about the show were put on hold because of COVID-19, but she's hopeful they will continue.

Claudia is a former ITV commissioner and was behind The X Factor, Britain's Got Talent and I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!. She said Dancing With Horses has been a long-time project.

"It’s been eight years in my head trying to get those horses dancing," she explained, revealing the pilot was filmed in the United Kingdom using trained horses from Britain and France. Animal welfare group American Humane was involved.

"It’s literally the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen," she continued. "It’s like Dancing with the Stars but your partner is a horse and it is an absolutely exquisite, complicated, wonderful show."

Claudia also confirmed to Deadline that the duchess was involved in the pilot, saying, "She was a judge, and she was wonderful to work with."

Like many members of the Royal Family, Sarah has a passion for horses and riding. She regularly attends Royal Ascot and has been photographed in the saddle at various events over the years. She would definitely be able to share her insight on the show. Hopefully we'll see cameos from other royal riding enthusiasts like Zara Tindall and Princess Anne

Here's hoping that we get to see Sarah doing just that on the small screen!





