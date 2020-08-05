Duchess Kate steps out in white dress she wore at Wimbledon last year and floral face mask By Heather Cichowski

Facemasks can keep everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic and they can also be used to express your individual style! Duchess Kate did a great job highlighting both of those things during her appearance on Aug. 4.

The mom of three visited Baby Basics UK, a volunteer project supporting families in need caring for newborns, in Sheffield, to help unpack supplies at its temporary warehouse. The launch of the new initiative saw over 10,000 items from U.K. retailers donated to charities in need.

The Duchess of Cambridge gamely lent a helping hand in the unpacking of boxes and covered up in defence against COVID-19 with a floral face mask from Amaia paired with a white dress from Suzannah. Amaia is a London-based label that's actually a children's brand that Kate is a fan of for her and Prince William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The flower-patterned mask is made out of a double layer of 100 per cent cotton and an extra layer of a 50gr TNT filter, and comes in adult sizes as well as smaller matching kids' sizes for those over two years old. And 30 per cent of the proceeds from the face masks will go to NHS Charities Together.

Face masks have been recommended as a way to help stop the spread of COVID-19, especially in situations where people cannot keep their social distance. Other royals and celebrities are demonstrating the importance of non-medical masks and face coverings in public situations, too, while showing how they can also express personal style.

As previously mentioned, the duchess wore a prim short-sleeved white dress from British designer Suzannah. She completed the elegant style with Tabitha Simmons Dela pumps in a grey and cream snake-like pattern.

Kate glowed with her natural makeup. Her blonde-streaked brunette hair was parted down the centre and styled in full, soft waves.

Kate's latest appearance is another time she has reworked an old piece in her closet to tremendous effect. The style maven previously donned the crisp Suzannah dress to Wimbledon last year.

For that occasion, the tennis fan cinched the dress with a black Alexander McQueen belt around her waist and accessorized with black pumps and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

