Duchess Kate rewears Emilia Wickstead floral dress for joint appearance with Prince William in Wales By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William stepped out to their first joint royal engagement since coronavirus lockdown in Wales and the mom of three marked the milestone by rewearing a beautiful floral dress from Emilia Wickstead.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to Barry Island in south Wales, where they heard about the impact of COVID-19 on the peninsula and its attractions, before they made their way to Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff.

The duchess delighted fans by bringing out a cherished piece from her wardrobe. The Emilia Wickstead Aurora dress is a beautiful pale blue long-sleeved dress punctuated with pink flowers. The coordinating belt highlighted her waist and completed the refined silhouette.

The duchess paired the floral dress with her favourite Castaner wedges and she carried a soft brown Mulberry Amberley clutch. Kate accessorized with triangular hoops and a golden pendant necklace. The earrings are the Alia Hoops from SpellsofLove, a demi-fine, independent jeweller based in Wales.

MORE: Duchess Kate and Prince William pledge over $3 million in grants from their Royal Foundation during COVID-19

Recently, William and Kate had a royal engagement at Sandringham. The royals pledged over $3 million from their The Royal Foundation to support frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

William and Kate have been busy. On August 4, Kate stepped out to Baby Banks UK in Sheffield where she helped unpack supplies for families in need. The duke hosted a socially distanced screening of the Heads Up FA Cup final on the Sandringham Estate on Aug 1.

Kate is a big fan of Emilia Wickstead's classic elegance and has worn a variety of looks from the designer. She sported the flower-patterned Emilia Wickstead Aurora dress on a few different occasions. We first saw her wearing it to her Back to Nature garden launch in Woking in September 2019.

Footage from that appearance was featured in A Berry Royal Christmas, the Cambridges' television special with former Great British Bake Off star Mary Berry.



In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?