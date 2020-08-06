Duchess Meghan to close summit on gender and politics with a special interview – where she'll ask the questions! By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan is passionate about gender equality and the rights of women and girls, and she's set to participate in a new summit about them next week.

On Aug. 14, the Duchess of Sussex will join a virtual summit from The 19th on gender and politics. But instead of delivering a speech or being interviewed, she'll be the interviewer!

The former actress will sit down with The 19th's CEO and co-founder, Emily Ramshaw. The 19th is a "nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting at the intersection of gender, politics and policy" that aims to empower women, particularly those who might be underrepresented in American media.

The 19th Represents summit commemorates the suffrage centennial. The virtual events run from Aug. 10-14, with the intention of raising the voices of women from the past and present who are "reshaping the American story."

"After a week of #19thnews reporters interviewing the nation's top women in politics and policy, The Duchess will turn the tables on The 19th, interviewing our co-founder and CEO, Emily Ramshaw, about our mission to create a transformative newsroom centered on gender equity," the nonprofit wrote on Instagram.⠀

⠀

The final day of the summit, when Meghan will be doing her interview, will focus on the intersection of race and gender in America and "the role women must play in building a more equitable future." U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California will speak and there will also be a conversation on race and allyship in America with authors Brittney Cooper and Robin DiAngelo.

MORE: Duchess Meghan looks beautiful in blue at the Girl Up Summit

In July, the Duchess of Sussex gave a moving speech about social change and the rights of women and girls at the virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit.

The mom of one delivered her passionate remarks from the Los Angeles home she shares with Prince Harry and their son Archie.

"We are not meant to be breaking each other down; we are meant to be building each other up," she said. "So use your voice both on and offline to do just that – build each other up, support each other."

