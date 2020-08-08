Happy Birthday, Princess Beatrice! See her best dresses and evening looks

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/princess-beatrice><strong>Princess Beatrice</strong></a> was a beautiful bride in a <strong>Norman Hartnell</strong> gown borrowed from her grandmother, <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a>, when she married <a href=/tags/0/edoardo-mapelli-mozzi><strong>Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi</strong></a> in <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02020071756931/princess-beatrice-edoardo-mapelli-mozzi-wedding-photos-windsor-coronavirus-covid-19"><strong>a private ceremony</strong></a>. The vintage wedding dress was one of the elder Princess of York's most beautiful fashion moments. <p>Previously, the 32-year-old has captivated us at royal engagements and events with other gorgeous gown moments. Bea has a chic and playful sense of fashion and she enjoys trying new silhouettes, colours and styles. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best evening gowns from Princess Beatrice.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images, Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images
<h2>Convivio, 2016</h2> <p>Princess Beatrice wowed in a royal purple one-shouldered gown at the Convivio 2016 photocall on June 7, 2016 in Milan. <P>She accessorized with a thick gold cuff and coordinating metallic clutch. The pieces brought out the metallic bow on her shoulder. <p>Photo: &copy; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
<h2>Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty Exhibition Private Viewing, 2015</h2> <p>Princess Beatrice of York went for pure glamour at a private viewing for the <a href=/tags/0/alexander-mcqueen><strong>Alexander McQueen</strong></a>: Savage Beauty exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London on March 12, 2015. <p>Fittingly, Beatrice paid tribute to the designer in a chic black tuxedo gown from the London-based house. She rounded out the ensemble with a dark box clutch, black pumps and a jewelled bracelet. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Marsland/WireImage
<h2>Boodles Boxing Ball, 2011</h2> <p>The princess brought a little bohemian spirit to the Boodles Boxing Ball on Oct. 1, 2011 in London. The pale purple gown featured a striking floral print and was trimmed in black and gold sequins along the waist and neckline. A sparkling clutch and <a href=/tags/0/christian-louboutin><strong>Christian Louboutin</strong></a> heels completed the fancy ensemble. <p>She was joined by younger sister <a href=/tags/0/princess-eugenie><strong>Princess Eugenie</strong></a> and her now-husband <a href=/tags/0/brooksbank><strong>Jack Brooksbank</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Indigo/Getty Images
<h2>Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, 2014</h2> <p>At the summer party in London on July 1, 2014, Beatrice opted for a romantic <strong>Nicholas Oakwell Couture</strong> gown which was decorated with delicate flowers. <p>A lime green box clutch and lilac sandals brought some colour to the dreamy dress, as did her red lipstick! <p>Photo: &copy; Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
<h2>Dior Sessions Book Launch After-Party, 2019</h2> <p>Shortly after Bea and Edoardo announced their engagement, the happy couple stepped out to the <a href=/tags/0/dior><strong>Dior</strong></a> party on Oct. 1, 2019. <p>She shone in a metallic green dress from <a href=/tags/0/the-vampires-wife><strong>The Vampire's Wife</strong></a> and black accessories. <p>Beatrice loves the label and has worn the shimmering dress a few times. <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> is a fan of the brand, too! <p>Photo: &copy; Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>Angel Ball, 2016</h2> <p>Beatrice joined mom <a href=/tags/0/sarah-ferguson><strong>Sarah Ferguson</strong></a> at the 2016 Angel Ball hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research on Nov. 21, 2016 in New York City. <p>Bea opted for a navy short-sleeved <a href=/tags/0/tommy-hilfiger><strong>Tommy Hilfiger</strong></a> gown with swirling embellishment and a belted waist while the duchess selected a cheerful orange gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
<h2>Met Gala, 2018</h2> <p>There are a number of <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02020050456228/royals-at-the-met-gala-photos/"><strong>royals who have attended</strong></a> the <a href=/tags/0/met-gala><strong>Met Gala</strong></a>, including Beatrice. She wowed at her first Met Gala in a long-sleeved purple gown by <a href=/tags/0/alberta-ferretti><strong>Alberta Ferretti</strong></a> paired with an ornate headband. <p>The theme of the big fashion event was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." <p>Photo: &copy; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
<h2>Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Wedding, 2018</h2> <p>At <a href=/tags/0/prince-harry><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/meghan-markle><strong>Duchess Meghan</strong></a>'s wedding at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, the princess looked breathtaking in a heavily embellished teal dress by <strong>Roksanda</strong>, paired with a <strong>Stephen Jones</strong> hat and <a href=/tags/0/gianvito-rossi><strong>Gianvito Rossi</strong></a> heels. She also carried a Roksanda Besa bag. <p>Photo: &copy; Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images
<h2>NSPCC Neo-Romantic Art Gala, 2015</h2> <p>At the London art gala on June 30, 2015, the princess nodded to the theme in a long-sleeved black maxi dress with cascading floral print. <p>Photo: &copy; Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
<h2>Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's Wedding, 2019</h2> <p>Beatrice stunned at St. George's Chapel on May 18, 2019. She sported a navy blue lace dress from <strong>Self Portrait</strong>, a white floral fascinator and beige <a href=/tags/0/tabitha-simmons><strong>Tabitha Simmons</strong></a> ankle-strap heels. <p>Edoardo looked dapper in a classic morning suit. <p>Photo: &copy; Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images
<h2>The Beating Hearts Ball, 2018</h2> <p>Sarah Ferguson's daughter looked beautiful at the British Heart Foundation's ball at Guildhall in London on Feb. 20, 2018 in a flowing chiffon dress decorated with a dainty floral print. A black clutch and shoes completed the romantic style. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
