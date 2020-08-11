Duchess Meghan and Prince Charles's close bond revealed By Heather Cichowski

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have a beautiful, loving relationship and it is said the duchess is also very close with her father-in-law, Prince Charles.

Royals fans have witnessed the special bond between Meghan and the Prince of Wales many times. In May 2018, the future King walked Meghan down the aisle at her wedding to the Duke of Sussex. Meghan has also been pictured many times having a good laugh with Charles. One of those occasions was with the Duchess of Cornwall at Charles's 70th birthday celebrations (pictured above).

The Duke of Cornwall and Duchess of Sussex's close bond is further highlighted in Finding Freedom, the new biography about Meghan and Harry.

According to Town & Country, a friend of Meghan's reportedly said in the book that the former actress "found such a supportive and loving father in Charles, which has really changed her life for the better."

The mom of one sees Charles as more than a father-in-law, and more like a "second father," the book reportedly says.

The love appears to be mutual. In the book, a friend of Charles's details his sweet fondness for Meghan. The Duchess of Cornwall also took a shine to Harry's love.

According to the source, Charles bonded with Meghan over acting. The prince has always loved the arts and even dabbled with acting himself when he was a young man and a student at Cambridge.

"He likes very strong, confident women," the source said. "She's bright and she's self-aware, and I can see why they've struck up a very quick friendship."

Of course, the Prince of Wales was also pleased to see how happy Meghan made his son.

"Most of all she's married to [Charles's] beloved youngest son and made him whole," the source continued. "Charles takes enormous delight and pleasure in that."

Shortly after the Sussexes married, there were reports of the wonderful bond developing between Charles and his new daughter-in-law.

A royal source told Vanity Fair that Prince Harry’s father was developing a "lovely relationship with the duchess."

The source said, "He’s got a real soft spot for her and thinks she’s the best thing to have happened to Harry."

