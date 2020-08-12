Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's spectacular holiday at George and Amal Clooney's Italian villa revealed By Heather Cichowski

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are good friends with Amal and George Clooney. The Hollywood A-lister and his wife attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in 2018 and the human rights barrister also received an invitation to Meghan's baby shower.

Shortly after their royal wedding, the Sussexes joined Amal and George at their Italian villa on Lake Como, according to the new biography Finding Freedom.

In August 2018, Italian magazine Chi reported Harry and Meghan jetted to the private retreat, where they relaxed and enjoyed looking after the Clooneys' then-14-month-old twins, Alexander and Ella, and Harry played basketball with George, according to HELLO! UK.

At the time, royal reporter Omid Scobie, who co-authored Finding Freedom, revealed George personally made sure to get the couple to Italy safely via his private jet. The royal reporter also wrote that George and Harry bonded over George's motorcycle collection.

"George and Harry have a shared passion for motorcycles and checked out George’s collection and they also played basketball together," he shared at the time.

George and Amal reportedly entertained the Sussexes for three days, and their mini break overlapped with the stay of other members of the Royal Family!

The biography said the newlyweds were also briefly joined by Princess Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank. At the time, Eugenie and Jack were engaged. They would later marry in October 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same spot the Sussexes tied the knot months earlier.

The Duchess of Sussex would also announce she was expecting in October. We bet the group had a lot to discuss during their vacation.

MORE: Duchess Meghan and Prince Charles's close bond revealed

The new royal biography also provides further insight on the close bond between Meghan and her father-in-law, Prince Charles.

Friends of the pair spoke about how the Prince of Wales and former Suits star bonded over acting, along with their mutual love of Prince Harry.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?