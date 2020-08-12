Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have bought a house in Santa Barbara By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zachary Harper

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have bought a home in California!

Meghan and Harry have reportedly purchased their first house together in Santa Barbara, a picturesque city located on the central California coast, appropriately 160 kilometres from Los Angeles.

A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to HELLO! UK the Sussex Family, including son Archie, moved into their new home in July.

"They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family," the source said.

Santa Barbara is a wealthy community, and the Sussexes will have plenty of celebrities in the neighbourhood, including Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres and Rob Lowe.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lived in a few different spots during their relationship. Harry and Meghan's first home together was Frogmore Cottage, a historic Grade II listed property in Windsor. The couple lived there when they were first married.

In January, after they announced they would step down from their senior royal roles, the couple spent time in Canada. The Sussex Family stayed in a home on Vancouver Island, where they had also had a six-week break in late 2019.

This past spring, reports revealed Harry, Meghan and Archie had relocated to Los Angeles, Meghan's hometown in California, where her mother, Doria Ragland, also resides.

At the time, the couple were self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic and were reportedly "living in a secluded compound."

The Sussex family's Los Angeles home was revealed to be Tyler Perry's $23.8 million Beverly Hills mansion. Royals fans got to see glimpses of the property when Meghan and Harry undertook various video calls for their work, including when the duchess gave a moving speech about social change and the rights of women and girls at the virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit for gender equality on July 14.

The couple also made a few appearances to volunteer and lend their support to their Los Angeles community during COVID-19. In April, the couple were seen dropping food off for Project Angel Food. In June, the duke and duchess stopped by the Homeboy Industries charity project to assist with baking.

