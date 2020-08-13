'The Crown' has cast its new Prince Philip for seasons five and six By Heather Cichowski

The Crown has found its new Prince Philip!

Oscar-nominated star Jonathan Pryce will be playing the Duke of Edinburgh in the fifth and sixth seasons of the Netflix series. He's been cast alongside Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville, who will play the Queen and Princess Margaret, respectively.

"I am delighted to be working with Netflix again," Jonathan said in a statement posted to The Crown's Instagram page on Aug. 13.

"The positive experience I had making The Two Popes has given me the confidence to tackle the daunting prospect of portraying Prince Philip," the actor continued. "To be doing so with Peter Morgan in the company of Imelda and Lesley will be a joy."

The legendary actor takes over the role from Matt Smith, who portrayed Philip in seasons one and two, and from Tobias Menzies, who had the role for season three and not-yet-released season four.

As he mentioned, Jonathan recently played Pope Francis opposite Anthony Hopkins's Pope Benedict in The Two Popes. The Welsh actor also had a memorable role as the High Sparrow on Game of Thrones and as Cardinal Wolsey in the TV miniseries Wolf Hall, which also featured The Crown alum Claire Foy!

Jonathan began his acting career with character work in the 1970s, and has many credits to his name across television, film and even voice work. He was also in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies alongside Pierce Brosnan and played King Leopold I of Belgium in the Victoria & Albert TV series so he already has some royal experience!



Imelda's part was confirmed back in January and Lesley's new role was announced in July. Following the exciting announcement, it was revealed that The Crown would be getting a sixth season after all.

“As we started to discuss the story lines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," creator Peter explained about the change.

Season six will reportedly go up to the early 2000s, and it is thought Jonathan, Imelda and Margaret's plot lines will focus on the 1990s up to that period.

Filming for season four of The Crown was finished before the spread of COVID-19 suspended production across television and film and social distancing was put in place. It is anticipated the fourth season will drop later this year.

