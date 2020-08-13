Prince Harry visited Duchess Meghan on the set of 'Suits' in Toronto, new book says By Heather Cichowski

Royals fans will vividly remember when Prince Harry and his then-girlfriend Duchess Meghan stepped out to the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto. The lovebirds made their debut as a couple at the event, and sweetly held hands as they went into the venue. It was a milestone moment, especially since there wasn't a lot known about the beginning of their relationship.

In the new royal biography, Finding Freedom, more insight is given into the early days of the couple's relationship, including when Harry reportedly visited the actress on the set of Suits in Toronto.

Finding Freedom co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote that during the Invictus Games in Toronto, the royal got to support Meghan on the set of her television show.

"He came in quietly, and a lot of people didn't even know he came until after the visit," a production staff member reportedly explained in the book, according to Town & Country.

"He kept saying how proud he was of Meghan, but he also just seemed curious to see how it all works," the source continued. "He wanted to see the props department, and Meghan was more than happy to take him on a little tour with some of her close friends from the show."

Meghan played Rachel Zane on Suits, which ran from 2011 to 2019. She left the series after seven seasons to relocate to the U.K. to be with Harry. And the rest is history!

The mom of one was close with many of her co-stars and a number of them received invitations to Meghan and Harry's royal wedding, including Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Patrick J. Adams.

The finale of the show even made a funny reference to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship.

