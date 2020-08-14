Duchess Meghan talks balancing motherhood while conducting interview: 'I know what it's like with a toddler' By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan joined a virtual summit from The 19th on gender and politics – where she was the one asking questions! The Duchess of Sussex closed out the summit on Aug. 14 by interviewing The 19th's CEO and co-founder, Emily Ramshaw.

The 19th is a "nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting at the intersection of gender, politics and policy" that aims to empower women, particularly those who might be underrepresented in American media.

The 19th Represents summit commemorated the suffrage centennial. The virtual events ran from Aug. 10-14, with the intention of raising the voices of women from the past and present who are "reshaping the American story."

The Duchess of Sussex asked Emily more insight about The 19th and how it came to fruition. They also discussed the coronavirus, race equality and gender equality.

At one point, Emily turned the table on Meghan and asked her a question about raising women's voices.

The duchess was initially surprised and joked that she was supposed to be the interviewer. However, she gamely answered questions! She talked about the term "suffragette" and how concepts in the media could travel around before technology, and spoke about how "clickbait" headlines can leave an impression today.

"I think once we can get back to the place where – which is what you're creating which is why I think it's so great – where people are just telling the truth in their reporting," said Meghan.



"And telling it through a compassionate, or empathetic lens, it is going to help bind people as a community in a way where at the moment I think we're feeling much more of a disconnect in a space where we could be feeling much more of a connection."

She also spoke about how she is excited to be engaged and support the positive changes The 19th and others are making for greater equality.

At one point, Meghan praised Emily for starting The 19th while balancing being a mom to a young child.

"I know what it's like with a toddler," the former Suits actress said, referring to son Archie, "There's not a lot of time."

Meghan looked lovely in an orange sleeveless dress. Her long, dark hair was parted down the centre and styled in loose waves. The former actress wore a series of golden bracelets on her wrist, including what appeared to be her Monica Vinader bracelet.

The final day of the summit focused on the intersection of race and gender in America and "the role women must play in building a more equitable future." U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California and presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee also spoke on the day.

It is likely that the duchess conducted the virtual interview at the Sussex family's new home in Santa Barbara. Reports from earlier this week stated that Meghan and Harry had purchased their first house together in the beautiful city located on the central California coast, appropriately 160 kilometres from Los Angeles.

A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to HELLO! UK the Sussexes, moved into their new home in July.

During the interview with Emily, Meghan was seated in an armchair in front of a large, sunny window. Trees and shrubs were visible in the background. The room featured white walls and a white orchid.

Last month, the Duchess of Sussex gave a moving speech about social change and the rights of women and girls at the virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit.

