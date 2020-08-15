The best photos from every decade of Princess Anne's life as she turns 70

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/princess-anne><strong>Princess Anne</strong></a> celebrated her milestone 70th birthday on August 15. The <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic has altered some of the traditional <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/2020080694927/princess-anne-to-miss-royal-birthday-tradition/"><strong>birthday plans</strong></a> for the <a href=/tags/0/british-royals><strong>Royal Family</strong></a>, but the Princess Royal still has much to celebrate. <p>In honour of her milestone birthday, we're looking back at the incredible life <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-philip><strong>Prince Philip</strong></a>'s only daughter has had thus far. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the milestone moments for every decade of Princess Anne's life.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Topical Press Agency/Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>1950</h2> <p>Following the birth of eldest brother <a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a> on Nov. 14, 1948, came the birth of Princess Anne on Aug. 15, 1950. <p>Her christening in that October at Buckingham Palace's Music Room was attended by her great-grandmother <a href=/tags/0/queen-mary><strong>Mary of Teck</strong></a> (far left) along with grandfather <a href=/tags/0/king-george-vi><strong>George VI</strong></a> (second left) and grandmother the <a href=/tags/0/queen-mother><strong>Queen Mother</strong></a> (holding Charles at right). <p>At the time of her birth, Princess Anne was third in the line of succession to the British throne. <p>Photo: © Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
<h2>1952-1953</h2> <p>After the passing of George VI in February 1952, Anne's mother ascended the throne as Queen Elizabeth II. <p>Anne did not attend her mother's coronation in June 1953 given her age, but she and Charles watched the RAF fly-past from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the coronation ceremony. They also posed for portraits. <p>Photo: © Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
<h2>1960</h2> <p>Anne got to experience a royal wedding at a young age! <a href=/tags/0/princess-margaret><strong>Princess Margaret</strong></a> wed <a href=/tags/0/lord-snowdon><strong>Antony Armstrong-Jones</strong></a> in a beautiful ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, 1960, and the little princess was part of the bridal party! <p>The wedding party featured eight young bridesmaids, and they were led by Princess Margaret's niece, Anne! <p>In 1963, Princess Anne enrolled at Benenden School, an independent boarding school for girls in Kent. She left the school in 1968, achieving six GCE O-Levels and two A-Levels. <p>Photo: © Central Press/Getty Images
<h2>1968-1969</h2> <p>Rather than continuing her studies, Princess Anne became a full-time working royal and pursued equestrianism. <p>She started undertaking public royal work at 18. <p>In 1968, she met her future husband <a href=/tags/0/mark-phillips><strong>Mark Phillips</strong></a> at a party for equestrians and horse enthusiasts. <p>On July 1, 1969, the Royal Family, including Margaret (left), Anne (centre) and the Queen Mother (right) attended the investiture of Prince Charles as Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle on July 1, 1969 in Wales. <p>Photo: © Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
<h2>1975-1976</h2> <p>Anne was an accomplished equestrian. At 21, she won the individual title at the European Eventing Championship. <p>What's more, the young royal competed with the British Eventing team, winning a silver medal in both individual and team disciplines in the 1975 European Eventing Championship. <p>The princess made history as the first British royal to compete in the Olympics. Anne rode the Queen's horse, Goodwill, in Eventing at the 1976 Games in Montreal. <p>Here, the Princess Royal showcased her sense of fashion at a village fete in Great Somerford, Gloucestershire on June 21, 1975. <p>Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>1973</h2> <p>Mark and Anne's engagement was announced on May 29, 1973. <p>Anne wed first husband Mark Phillips on Nov. 14, 1973 at Westminster Abbey in London. <p>The Queen's only daughter wore a satin Tudor-inspired dress designed by British fashion designer <strong>Maureen Baker</strong>. <p>Here, the bride and groom pose with Anne's younger brother <a href=/tags/0/prince-edward><strong>Prince Edward</strong></a> and cousin <a href=/tags/0/lady-sarah-chatto><strong><strong>Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones</strong>, now <strong>Sarah Chatto</strong>. <p>Photo: © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>1977-1981<h2> <p>Anne gave birth to her first child, <a href=/tags/0/peter-phillips><strong>Peter Phillips</strong></a> on November 15, 1977. Daughter <a href=/tags/0/zara-tindall><strong>Zara Tindall</strong></a> followed on May 15, 1981. <p>Princess Anne and Mark did not give their children courtesy titles and Mark also declined an offer for earldom when he married the princess. <p>Here, the young family enjoys The Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1984. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>1970-Present</h2> <p>The Princess Royal is well-known for being the "hardest-working" royal and has been involved with over 300 charities, organizations and military regiments in the U.K. and around the world. <p>She became the President of Save the Children UK in 1970, and has continued to serve in the position. It's a significant role because it marked the first major charity she became associated with. <p>Anne has toured the world to see Save the Children Projects including visits to Kenya in 1971 and Gambia in 1984 (pictured). The trips have also taken her to China, Cambodia, Madagascar and The Philippines. <p>After the Queen Mother retired in 1981, Anne was elected by graduates of the University of London as its Chancellor. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>1987</h2> <p>The Queen's only daughter officially became the Princess Royal in June 1987 after Her Majesty gave the title to Anne. <p>The title is customarily awarded by a British monarch to his or her eldest daughter, but it is not automatically given. <p>Anne is the seventh royal to receive the title. And it is a title that one receives for life. <p>Photo: &copy; Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>1989-1992</h2> <p>The Princess Royal separated from her first husband in 1989 and met future husband <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/timothy-laurence"><strong>Commander Tim Laurence</strong></a> when he was serving on the <em>Royal Yacht Britannia</em>. <p>Timothy and Anne married at Crathie Church in Scotland on Dec. 12, 1992. They are seen here departing the private wedding ceremony. <p>Photo: &copy; EPA/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>2008-2011</h2> <p>Anne's family has grown bigger over the decades. On May 17, 2008, her son Peter married Canadian <a href=/tags/0/autumn-phillips><strong>Autumn Kelly</strong></a> at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. <p>A few years later, daughter Zara wed Rugby player <a href=/tags/0/mike-tindall><strong>Mike Tindall</strong></a> at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland on July 30, 2011. <p>Photo: &copy; JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>2010-2018</h2> <p>In 2010, Princess Anne became a grandmother for the first time with the birth of Autumn and Peter's daughter <a href=/tags/0/savannah-phillips><strong>Savannah Phillips</strong></a>. <p>Autumn and Peter welcomed another daughter, <a href=/tags/0/isla-phillips><strong>Isla Phillips</strong></a>, in 2012. <p>Anne became a grandmother again with the births of Zara and Mike's two daughters. <a href=/tags/0/mia-tindall><strong>Mia Tindall</strong></a> was born in 2014 and <a href=/tags/0/lena-tindall><strong>Lena Tindall</strong></a> in 2018. <p>Princess Anne is seen here with granddaughter Mia and her bull terrier dog at the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on Sept. 8, 2018 in Stroud, England. <p>Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<h2>2011-Present</h2> <p>In March 2011, Anne was appointed Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh. She succeeded her father, the Duke of Edinburgh, who stepped down from the role the previous year. She took over additional roles and responsibilities as Prince Philip wound down his duties before retiring in 2017. <p>Anne has continued her ties with the Olympics. She represented Great Britain in the International Olympic Committee at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Russia. <p>Additionally, she served as Director of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games and was involved in London's successful bid to host the 2012 Olympic Games. <p>The Princess Royal formally accepted the Olympic flame in Athens on behalf of London and brought it to Britain. <p>She also travelled to Rio to support Team GB at the 2016 Olympic Games. <p>Photo: &copy; Bill Murray / SNS Group via Getty Images
<h2>2020</h2> Princess Anne continued her royal duties amid <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic. On March 16, she visited the Addington Equestrian Centre in England prior to <a href=/tags/0/covid-19><strong>COVID-19</strong></a> lockdown. Her visit was part of her role as the Vice-Patron of the equine charity, The British Horse Society (BHS). <p>Anne stayed active with her patronages during lockdown, and even helped her mother, the Queen, with video calls. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images
