The Queen's favourite movie is reportedly 'Flash Gordon' By Heather Cichowski

A lot of families have a special movie that they watch every holiday season. For some, it might be Home Alone while others might enjoy A Christmas Story. The Queen and the Royal Family also reportedly partake in the tradition, but a new report says their film pick isn't Miracle on 34th Street, Elf or even Die Hard. It's apparently Flash Gordon!

The 1980 sci-fi adventure is based on the King Features comic strip of the same name, which was created by Alex Raymond in 1934. In the film, hero Flash Gordon (Sam J. Jones) and Dale Arden (Melody Arden) are "skyjacked" aboard Dr. Zarkov's (Topol) rocket ship and go to the planet Mongo, controlled by the evil Emperor Ming the Merciless (Max von Sydow), where they must save Earth from his destruction.

The movie also featured a soundtrack written by the band Queen.

Flash Gordon was originally successful in the U.K., although it didn't receive quite as strong of a reception in other markets. But it went on to become a fan favourite.

Brian Blessed, who played Prince Vultan in the cult film, recently revealed Flash Gordon is apparently Her Majesty's top film choice to watch with her grandchildren over the Christmas holidays.

"The Queen, it's her favourite film, she watches it with her grandchildren every Christmas," the 83-year-old said.

"You know, we watch Flash Gordon all the time, me and the grandchildren," he said in an interview, impersonating the monarch. "And if you don't mind, I’ve got the grandchildren here, would you mind saying 'Gordon's alive?'"

"Everywhere I go, they all want me to say 'Gordon's alive!,'" he told broadcaster Edith Bowman on Yahoo! Movies.

The interview was part of the 40th anniversary and reissue of the film.

MORE: A Royal Christmas: Everything you need to know about the Queen’s holiday traditions

The Royal Family has many Christmas traditions, including the Queen making the 180-kilometre trip from Buckingham Palace to her sprawling Norfolk private estate every December. While at Sandringham, Her Majesty will be joined by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they will decorate the beautiful Christmas tree and enjoy a delicious Christmas lunch.

Gift-giving is done on Christmas Eve as opposed to Dec. 25. The custom was introduced by Queen Victoria in a nod to her husband, Prince Albert’s German heritage.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?