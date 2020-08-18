Duchess Meghan reportedly wrote her own captions for the Sussex Royal Instagram By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Duchess Meghan was well versed in social media thanks to her popular one-time blog, The Tig, and her other personal accounts she had before royal life. When the SussexRoyal Instagram account debuted in 2019, there was speculation among fans and royal watchers that Meghan was behind it in some way.

Finding Freedom, the new biography on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, says Meghan put her social media knowledge to good use by writing the captions for the Sussex Royal Instagram. And Prince Harry was involved, too!

"Launching the account was a somewhat liberating experience for Meghan," a Palace aide reportedly shared with Finding Freedom authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

"Meghan drafted a lot of the posts herself in the early days," revealed the new royal book, according to Town & Country. "It was one of the things that kept her occupied during her final days of pregnancy."

In addition to typing those drafts while expecting Archie, Harry and Meghan are thought to have been involved in the aesthetic choices, including what became their signature shade of blue on their Instagram as well as the white borders on their posts, like you can see on the post below.

MORE: Prince Harry visited Duchess Meghan on the set of 'Suits' in Toronto, new book says

On March 30, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would no longer update the @SussexRoyal Instagram account or SussexRoyal.com after March 31, when they were set to step down from their senior royal roles.

A statement from a Sussex spokesperson released through Buckingham Palace said Archie's parents would no longer use the handle to post and the Instagram, along with the website, would "remain in existence online for the foreseeable future, although they will be inactive," according to HELLO! UK.

The Sussexes posted one final Instagram on March 30 in which they thanked their followers for their support.

"While you may not see us here, the work continues," they penned in the heartfelt post. "Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan."

Harry and Meghan have yet to announce any new social media channels, but they have plans to launch a new non-profit foundation called Archewell. After dissolving Sussex Royal, they also filed paperwork to trademark Archewell in March, though they said in June they are postponing its launch due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sussexes don't plan to make any "public announcements" about the new organization "for the foreseeable future" and won't engage in any official projects tied to Archewell until 2021.

