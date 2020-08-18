Olivia Colman's big fear about playing the Queen in 'The Crown' By Zach Harper

It must be quite a thing to be the Queen, but playing the monarch in film or television also comes with its own set of pressures!

Olivia Colman, who is currently starring as Her Majesty in acclaimed Netflix series The Crown, has spoken out about her fears over the role.

The star's portrayal of the 94-year-old monarch has garnered critical praise, and it's not her first time playing a royal. She won an Oscar for her turn as Queen Anne in The Favourite. But when it comes to playing the person currently on the throne, things are much different and it has a side of additional worries, Olivia recently said.

"It's definitely more daunting to play someone who everyone knows," she told the Mirror.

"The beauty of Queen Anne is that no one can tell me she didn't sound like that, but everyone can tell me what the Queen sounds like, and that's slightly annoying."

Walking like a queen is harder than it looks. pic.twitter.com/ub5gpEYnV1 — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) November 27, 2019

Olivia went on to say the picture everyone has in their minds about Elizabeth II makes portraying her incredibly difficult – and that she worries what the Queen will think about her interpretation.

"There is much more pressure when you're playing someone who is still living, and you have this fear that they're watching it and won't like it," she said.

"You're thinking, 'Oh, my God, what if Queen Elizabeth II watches the series and sees me? Perhaps she will think that my interpretation is completely wrong. She's going to change channels.'"

You'll be able to see Olivia as Her Majesty in season four of The Crown, which completed filming before the coronavirus pandemic caused the shutdowns of film and television sets worldwide. It's her final season in the role, which will pass to Imelda Staunton for seasons five and six. Lesley Manville, Jonathan Pryce and Elizabeth Debicki will join the cast for the final two seasons, playing Princess Margaret, Prince Philip and Princess Diana, respectively.

Netflix hasn't announced a release date for season four, but will likely do so soon. Watch this space.

