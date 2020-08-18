One of Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan's favourite designers is making face masks from leftover fabric By Heather Cichowski

There are many fashion brands doing their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and help people stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic by producing face masks. Erdem, one of Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan's most cherished brands, is now selling face masks made from leftover fabric.

The company recently launched its sustainable, non-medical masks in the Canadian-born fashion designer's signature floral prints.

There are three prints available for purchase and they are all made using overstock fabrics. The three reusable masks feature patterns from the Fall/Winter 2020 collection. These include the Eastbury Blue Floral cotton poplin, the pale pink Etty Floral and the white-and-navy Frida Toile De Jouy.

All masks feature two fabric-covered elasticated straps and removable filters (which insert into a pocket on the reverse). They come in one size and are suitable for machine and hand-washing. Erdem's masks are crafted out of a cotton blend featuring 93 per cent cotton, 5 per cent polyamide and 2 per cent elastane.

The masks are sold in a set of three for US$195 and come with a keepsake pouch, which is also decorated with a striking flower pattern!

Additionally, there is a three-piece set which includes a mask and a matching hat and bag.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex have worn Erdem on a number of occasions over the years. Kate most memorably wore the designer's looks on her royal tours of Canada and to other royal engagements.

At the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2019 press day on May 20, the mom of three sported a maxi dress from the designer (pictured top). In March of this year, Kate held a gala dinner at Buckingham Palace in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her patronage Place2Be and donned a blue embellished Jenny Packham gown and coordinating blue crystal and pearl earrings from Erdem.

On one of her final engagements before going on maternity leave in 2019, Meghan stepped out in a green, sequinned Erdem coat to attend Commonwealth Day with Prince Harry. The Canadian designer's look was a sweet nod to our country, since she and the Duke of Sussex visited Canada House the same day.

Royals and celebrities have been highlighting the importance of non-medical masks and face coverings while expressing their personal style. Kate recently wore a floral mask from Amaia when she visited Baby Basics UK earlier this month.

The Erdem flower masks are a similar style to Kate's facial covering. There are also a number of similar non-medical masksto achieve the look and help keep everyone safe.

