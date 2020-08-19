Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry pitching TV project to companies in LA: report By Heather Cichowski

Could Duchess Meghan be making a return to television? She and Prince Harry are said to have been pitching a TV project to companies in Los Angeles.

According to Variety, the Sussexes took meetings for the project in June, including with NBCUniversal.

Details about the nature of the project are being kept under wraps, including whether it is scripted or unscripted, HELLO! UK reports. The television project will likely see Meghan and Harry behind the camera, probably serving as joint producers.

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have television experience under their belts. The duke is currently involved with Oprah Winfrey's upcoming Apple TV+ series, which focuses on mental health. It is set to air next year. Archie's dad also recently made a surprise appearance in the Netflixdocumentary Rising Phoenix, which focuses on the Paralympic Games.

Meghan is, of course, known for her acting work, and her breakout role as Rachel Zane on Suits. The 39-year-old also narrated the Disneynature film, Elephant, which premiered in April.

The Sussexes reportedly purchased their first house together in Santa Barbara, a lovely city located about 160 kilometres from Los Angeles. They moved in with one-year-old son Archie in July. The location serves as a great, quiet place to raise a family and is also within easy distance of LA for any of the Sussexes' projects.

