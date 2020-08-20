Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan talk about why it's important to be kind online By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry made a surprise video call with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust on Aug. 17, likely from their new home in Santa Barbara. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke with young leaders from around the Commonwealth to share an important message about kindness online and using the digital world as a force for good.

Harry and Meghan, who are the president and vice-president of the QCT, respectively, talked to Rosie Thomas, the co-founder of Project Rockit in Australia, Hunter Johnson, the founder of The Man Cave in Australia, Vee Kativhu, Study & Empowerment YouTuber and Founder of "Empowered by Vee," Brighton Kaoma, founder of Agents of Change Foundation in Zambia as well as the QCT's Chief Executive, Nicola Brentnall.

Their 30-minute conversation was about the importance of kindness in the digital space and on social media. The group also discussed the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected mental health.

"Everyone's mental and emotional wellbeing are perhaps more fragile than ever before, certainly with COVID and our dependability on devices right now in the absence of human interaction," said Meghan. "People are going online more than ever before to feel community."

Meghan embraced a summery look in the video. She was seen in what appeared to be a sleeveless dress with a white-and-navy print. Her dark hair was parted down the middle and styled in soft waves. A light, smokey eye drew attention to her features.

Archie's parents were seated in the corner of a white room surrounded by plants and a sunny window. A stone fireplace was also seen in the background.

MORE: Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry pitching TV project to companies in LA: report

Harry and Meghan last had a video call with the QCT on July 6. They chatted with young Black leaders who have worked with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust and discussed racial biases as well as the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The optimism and the hope that we get is from listening and speaking to people like you, because there is no turning back now – everything is coming to a head," Harry said during the call. "Solutions exist and change is happening far quicker than it ever has done before."

In the Sussexes' most recent call, the group began by discussing the positive feedback they had received from the last chat.

