Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan pass out school supplies at Baby2Baby event in Los Angeles By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in Los Angeles on Aug. 19 at a Baby2Baby drive-through distribution event to hand out school supplies and essentials during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event took place at Knox Elementary in South L.A. ahead of students returning to distanced learning due to COVID-19.

Baby2Baby is a nonprofit organization that "provides children living in poverty, ages 0-12 years, with diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities that every child deserves." The organization has already distributed a staggering 30 million basic essentials to families impacted by COVID-19, and they are striving to do more.

Photos from the drive-through event show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wearing face masks and gloves to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The couple sported coordinated outfits, including white shirts and shorts! The mom of one wore a white blouse while her husband was clad in a polo. Harry also donned a baseball cap.

Harry and Meghan are seen handing supplies to people in cars, along with the other volunteers. One image captured the duchess adjusting a backpack on an excited youngster. He gamely struck a pose when she was finished!

"Thank you to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for joining our team to help us distribute school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, food and more to children who need these basic essentials more than ever during this unprecedented back to school season," Baby2Baby wrote on its Instagram.

Archie's parents have had a full week. On Aug. 17, they spoke with young leaders from around the Commonwealth during a video call with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. The group chatted about the importance of kindness online and on social media, especially right now when more people are looking for a sense of community online as they practice social distancing.

The Sussexes likely took the call from their new home in Santa Barbara, which they moved into in July, according to reports.

On Thursday, the duchess appeared in another video call, this time for the When All Women Vote Couch Party. She spoke about the importance of casting a ballot and how it impacts the community as well as future generations.

