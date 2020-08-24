These are the top three royal events Hello! Canada readers want to see covered on 'The Crown' By Heather Cichowski

The Crown is officially coming back to Netflix. The highly anticipated fourth series of the show will premiere on Nov. 15. On top of that, fans have a fifth and sixth season to look forward to.

We asked you what you were most looking forward to seeing in the upcoming series after creator Peter Morgan explained why he decided to go back to his original idea of having the show last for six seasons.

The events related to the Royal Family in the three yet-to-be-released seasons will reportedly go up to the early 2000's, and the extra season is meant to allow the show to go into further detail. That leaves plenty of screen time to cover fascinating events and milestones.

Scroll down to see the top three events HELLO! Canada readers are hoping to see on The Crown.

The Queen's Golden Jubilee is the thing viewers are most looking forward to hopefully seeing covered on the show. Her Majesty celebrated her Golden Jubilee on June 3, 2002, marking 50 years of her ascension to throne. The event took over 35 per cent of votes.

The Queen's Golden Jubilee was celebrated over the entire year of 2002, and it saw the monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh travel the Commonwealth, including to Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean and around the U.K.

The Golden Jubilee Weekend (June 1-4) featured a spectacular series of events including Proms at the Palace, a classic concert series at Buckingham Palace, followed by Party at the Palace, which celebrated pop music over 50 years. The latter event featured musical icons including Queen guitarist Brian May, Paul McCartney and Eric Clapton, so it would be interesting to see if the musicians themselves would be featured or if they would cast actors!

With reports of the show finishing in the early 2000's, it seems likely such a momentous milestone would be featured on the show. It could also make for a brilliant finale. Imelda Staunton is set to play the monarch in seasons five and six opposite Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip).

Earlier in 2002, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret both passed away, and those sombre events will very likely be covered on The Crown.

MORE: 'The Crown': What will happen in season four? Everything we know so far

The second royal event readers would most like to see on The Crown is Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William visiting Niagara Falls. It took 23 per cent of the vote.

The young family visited Ontario in 1991 and took in the splendour of Niagara Falls. They also went on the Maid on the Mist boat to really see the natural wonder up close!

Photos from the royal tour captured a heartwarming moment between Diana and her sons and it would likely be equally touching to see it depicted on the small screen.

The tour also brought Prince Charles, Diana, William and Harry to Toronto, where they visited a church and the princess stepped out to an AIDS hospice.

Viewers already can look forward to seeing Elizabeth Debicki portray the People's Princess in the fifth and sixth seasons of The Crown.



Finally, HELLO! Canada readers are hoping to see Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 1986 royal tour of Canada on the show. The moment received just under 13 per cent of votes.



It's clear that we'd love to see more of our beautiful nation on The Crown! The young couple's tour was especially memorable because Charles and Diana dressed up in Edwardian clothes to attend a Klondike barbecue while they were at Fort Edmonton.

The 18-day tour took the couple across Canada, beginning in Nova Scotia and ending in Alberta. They also visited New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Ontario. The royal tour was special because Diana celebrated her 22nd birthday during it.

If the tour is covered, it's likely to be on the fourth season of The Crown, which will see Emma Corrin as Diana for the first time and Josh O'Connor reprising his role as the Prince of Wales from season three. Fingers crossed it makes it in!

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?