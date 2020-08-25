See the beautiful new portraits of Dutch royal sisters Princess Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane By Heather Cichowski

The Dutch royals have released beautiful new portraits of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima's daughters, Princess Amalia, 16, Princess Alexia, 15, and Princess Ariane, 13.

The photos, which were taken by Martijn Beekman, capture how the girls are growing up. They also show they're developing their own styles, just like mom Máxima!

Each of the girls was photographed individually at Noordeinde Palace in The Hague, one of three official palaces of the Dutch royal family. They were all shot in front of a sunny window framed by decorated ivory drapes and ornate gold chandeliers.

Amalia wore a blue lace shirtdress fastened with a thick brown belt. Princess Alexia opted for a long-sleeved white dress decorated with golden buttons. She wore a selection of colourful bracelets on her wrist.

MORE: Queen Máxima wears cheerful floral jumpsuit for King Willem-Alexander's 53rd birthday portraits

Their younger sister, Ariane, sported an eyelet and lace white summer dress. She gave the camera a big smile, revealing her braces.

All of the photos of Princesses Amalia, Alexia and Ariane have been posted on the Royal Household website.

Royals fans have been able to enjoy a few new portraits of the Dutch royal family this year. In honour of Willem-Alexander's 53rd birthday in April, the family shared loving family portraits taken at Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague.

In July, the family participated in their traditional photo session to mark the start of the summer holiday. The images captured the royals frolicking and dancing in the gardens of Paleis Huis ten Bosch. Ariane and Amalia appear to be in the same looks from their new portraits.

