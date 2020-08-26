Duchess Meghan appears in new 'backyard chat' video with her dogs and Gloria Steinem By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan surprised royals fans again this week when Makers Women teased a "backyard chat" conversation between the former actress and Gloria Steinem.

Makers Women, which is focused on "accelerating the women’s movement through stories of real-life experiences that ignite passion and action," shared the teaser video on Aug. 25, writing, "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and @GloriaSteinem discuss representation, why each vote matters and how all women 'are linked, not ranked.'"



Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and @GloriaSteinem discuss representation, why each vote matters and how all women “are linked, not ranked." MAKERS has an exclusive look at that historic backyard chat!  Q&A to come tomorrow! https://t.co/e0WY2hjTjupic.twitter.com/AExOmNdWIb — MAKERS (@MAKERSwomen) August 25, 2020

The two-minute, black-and-white clip captures the Duchess of Sussex outside, sitting in a wooden chair opposite the 86-year-old activist. There are lush trees in the background and a wooden building. It has yet to be confirmed where the video was filmed, but many fans think it could be the backyard of Prince Harry and Meghan's new home in Santa Barbara. They moved into the house in July.



The clip of the relaxed conversation between the two women previews them discussing representation, voting and them praising each other. Gloria also welcomes Meghan home.

At one point, Meghan and Harry's dogs, Guy and Pula, wander into the shot, prompting further speculation this is the Sussexes' yard.

"Hi buddy, come here," Meghan says to Guy.

"Wants to be on camera," Gloria adds as both dogs sit in front of them looking content.

The duchess is seen checking her phone and wearing a sunhat in another section of the video.

For the conversation, the 39-year-old wore a short-sleeved white top, Anine Bing pinstripe trousers and Stella McCartney sandals, according to HELLO! UK. She also had a few bracelets on her arm.

The Q&A with Gloria and Meghan will be released on Aug. 26.

This is another royal engagement in which Megan highlighted the importance of voting. The mom of one recently appeared in a video call for the When All Women Vote Couch Party. She spoke about the importance of casting a ballot and how it impacts the community as well as future generations.

