Happy Birthday, Queen Rania! See the gorgeous new portraits released to celebrate her turning 50 By Zach Harper

Queen Rania is 50! And to celebrate, two new portraits of the Jordanian royal, who is married to King Abdullah II, have been released to mark her milestone birthday.

The first features the mother of four wearing an Ashi Studio long-sleeved crepe gown. The gorgeous look features embroidery and button detailing. The stylish Queen wore her hair tied back in the image.

"I am very honoured Her Majesty Queen Rania chose to wear this regal dress, which was designed to radiate power," Ashi Studio's Mohammed Ashi said in a statement about the look.

The second image is far more casual, and features Rania sitting down, wearing a turtleneck and jeans. She wore her hair long and wavy to show off her gorgeous tresses in the photo.

"Throughout her public life, Queen Rania has strived to contribute to the achievement of His Majesty's royal vision for a thriving and prosperous Jordan, channeling her humanitarian spirit and commitment to youth into national efforts to uplift the Jordanian people," Rania's office said in a statement about the two portraits.

Rania's deep commitment to humanitarian causes and making the world a better place for everyone has had a long history. She established the Jordan River Foundation in 1995 to promote child safety and community empowerment. The organization helps local women and women who are refugees find employment and also fights child abuse.

The large-hearted royal also launched The Children's Museum - Jordan, which is focused on helping kids learn and grow through the joy of play. Rania also has a long history of making life better for orphans. Her Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans works with adults who lost their parents as children, helping them find their way in the world after leaving public care centres when they turn 18. It helps them find educational opportunities in higher learning such as university and employment training.

Additional initiatives the Queen has started include the Madrasati, which helps underserved schools, the Excellence in Education award, which honours Jordan's top teachers, principals and counsellors, and the Queen Rania Teacher Academy, which is focused on creating the best educators possible for Jordan.

The Queen is also very active on social media. She maintains her own YouTube channel, on which she has fought stereotypes about Islam, Muslims and the Arab peoples. Her Facebook page also fosters lots of dialogue between different cultures and fans can see her out at her many engagements on her Instagram, on which she's also very active.

Born in Kuwait in 1970 to Palestinian parents, Rania has a degree in business administration from the American University in Cairo. She worked in marketing at Citibank and later moved to Apple in Amman before meeting Abdullah, who was then Prince Abdullah, in 1992. The two married a year later and have four children: Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

Happy Birthday, Rania!