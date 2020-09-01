Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan step out to plant flowers with children on anniversary of Princess Diana's death By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry made another surprise appearance in Los Angeles on Aug. 31. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out to Assistance League of LA's Preschool Learning Center, where they helped children plant flowers. The timing of the engagement was significant because it fell on the 23rd anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

"The children of our Preschool Learning Center got a wonderful surprise when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited yesterday!" wrote Assistance League of LA on Sept. 1 on its Instagram.

The organization shared four photos of Harry and Meghan interacting with the youngsters and assisting them in the garden. The Sussexes wore masks in light of COVID-19.

"In addition to helping the children replant the Preschool Learning Center's garden, they spent time with them, sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating," the message continued. "We truly appreciate their time and care for our students.

"For more than 100 years, @assistanceleagueoflosangeles has been providing early education services to children in need. Our nationally-accredited preschool instructs 40 students from low-income L.A. families."

It looks like everyone had a fun time planting flowers and watering plants! Some of the seeds were Forget-Me-Nots, which were Diana's favourite flowers, according to HELLO! UK.

Harry and Meghan were dressed casually for the engagement. The dad of one donned blue jeans with a black button-down with the sleeves rolled up. The former actress opted for double denim. For her version of a Canadian tuxedo, she sported a light chambray shirt, believed to be her favourite one from J.Crew, with dark blue skinny jeans and Rothy's The Point Flats.

The gardening practice will hopefully come in handy now that the Sussexes have moved into their new home in Santa Barbara. They settled into the property in July. Hopefully little Archie will one day showcase his green thumb in their garden with the help of his parents!

In August, Harry and Meghan participated in a Baby2Baby drive-through distribution event to hand out school supplies and essentials during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Meghan had a "backyard chat" with legendary activist Gloria Steinem, in what many people thought was the Sussexes's new yard.

Ahead of the anniversary of the Princess of Wales's passing, Harry and Prince William released a rare joint statement regarding further plans to pay tribute to their late mother with a statue that will be installed on what would have been her 60th birthday in 2021.

