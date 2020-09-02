Photo of Duchess Meghan reportedly on shopping trip while living in B.C. goes viral By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry spent a number of months in Canada at the beginning of the year and kept a very low profile. In fact, the mom of one was even able to stock up on some groceries in British Columbia without drawing too much attention to herself. A photo that's reportedly from the trip to the store has gone viral – and only just now!

The 39-year-old was said to be at a Whole Foods in Victoria, BC, back in January, likely stocking up on groceries for herself, Harry and their son, Archie. A picture, which was recently uploaded to Twitter, captured the duchess in a long camel coat, black capris and black flats while she was checking out at the store. Her long dark hair was worn down and mostly obscured her face.

According to the Twitter user, the duchess was very down-to-earth and went unnoticed by many of the shoppers.

"Meghan approached my friend who was carrying her baby in an Ergo baby carrier," the social media user explained. "Meghan said, 'Your baby is adorable' and 'We have the same baby carrier.'"

The post continued, "[She was] super low key and down to earth. You can see her security detail standing behind her in the pic."



The Sussexes spent a number of low-key months in Canada from the end of 2019 into 2020. In December, a spokesperson confirmed the Sussexes were enjoying "private family time" in our country over the holidays after they had a six-week break in the area.

In January, after Harry and Meghan announced they would step down from their senior royal roles, they stayed in a home on Vancouver Island that British Columbia native David Foster helped arrange.

"I felt honoured that I was able to help Meghan there, because I'm a Canadian and we're a Commonwealth country, we're the Crown's," he said of the couple's stay on the estate in North Saanich, B.C. to the Daily Mail.

"It's important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment. I was really happy to be able to help them find a respite just to take a little time off," he added.

The Sussexes stayed mostly out of the spotlight, but there were reports the young family had been spotted hiking at Horth Hill Regional Park. Furthermore, Harry and Meghan also helped another couple take a selfie while hiking over New Year's.

On New Year's Eve, they shared an adorable photo on their former Sussex Royal Instagram, featuring Archie and his dad surrounded by the beautiful Canadian landscape.

This past spring, reports revealed Harry, Meghan and Archie had relocated to Los Angeles, Meghan's hometown in California, where her mother, Doria Ragland, also resides.

Then just last month, it was confirmed that the duke and duchess bought their first home together in Santa Barbara. The Sussexes moved into the property back in July.

