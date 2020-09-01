Prince George goes on grouse hunt with Duchess Kate, Prince William and other royals at Balmoral By Heather Cichowski

Prince George wrapped up the end of his summer holiday in Scotland by going on a grouse hunt. According to reports, Duchess Kateand Prince William took their youngest son along at Balmoral.

Grouse hunting is one of the Royal Family's traditions, as is their annual summer break at the Queen's estate in Scotland. Despite COVID-19, many royals were able to make it up north to participate in the hunt.

George and his mom and dad were reportedly joined by Prince Edward and his 12-year-old son James, Viscount Severn, Peter Phillips, Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence.

George's younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, did not participate.

MORE: The sweet hobby the Cambridge kids have taken on during the coronavirus lockdown

It is believed the seven-year-old went along on his first-ever grouse hunt in 2018, alongside mom Kate. Prince Charles, Countess Sophie and her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, and Zara and Mike Tindall, were also on hand for the occasion as were James and Prince Edward, again. George was five years old at the time.

Due to the coronavirus, the Cambridges have kept their social distance from Her Majesty and Prince Philip on their trip to Balmoral. But it must still be lovely for the family to be together after lockdown measures earlier this year.

The Cambridge family isolated at Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk. When lockdown measures were in effect in April, the young family made a surprise appearance on BBC One's The Big Night In special to show their appreciation for health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

We've seen glimpses of the Cambridge children since then thanks to their birthday portraits. Louis turned two in April, on the same day the Cambridges clapped for carers, and Princess Charlotte turned five in May. At the end of July, George celebrated his seventh birthday with a toothy portrait taken by proud mom, Kate!

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?