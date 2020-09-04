The Queen's Sandringham estate is hosting drive-in movies By Heather Cichowski

Have you ever wanted to enjoy a fantastic film surrounded by the splendour of a royal residence? Well, lucky people will be able to this month because The Queen's Sandringham estate is hosting drive-in movies!

Sandringham, which is located in King's Lynn, England, typically hosts a variety of educational and fun events throughout the year, from fairs to talks. The drive-in movie events are taking place in September to October on the weekends and feature some fabulous films for the whole family including Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman, The Greatest Showman, Toy Story and Moana.



Those interested are able to book their movie online then they will be able to enjoy it in the comfort of their car surrounded by the Sandringham Country Park. The format makes it easy to maintain COVID-19 social distancing.

Tickets begin at about $56 per performance and there is an upgrade option to add a deckchair, table, popcorn and separate area to the side of your vehicle!

There will even be a pop-up bar that promises popcorn, snacks and drinks.

For those wondering whether Her Majesty will be watching the films, the answer is likely no. She has recently been enjoying her traditional summer holiday at Balmoral in Scotland. It is not until the Christmas holidays that the monarch typically makes the 180-kilometre trip from Buckingham Palace to her sprawling Norfolk private estate. It is one of her and the Royal Family's many holiday traditions.

Of course, there are changes to the Queen and Prince Philip's routine due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is believed they will be returning to Windsor Castle – not Buckingham Palace as per before – after their stay at Balmoral. The pair isolated at Windsor during COVID-19 lockdown before they made their way up to Scotland.

In August, Prince William hosted an outdoor screening of the Heads Up FA Cup final on the Sandringham Estate. Heads Up is a collaboration between the Football Association and William and Duchess Kate's Heads Together initiative. Its goal is to “spark the biggest conversation ever around mental health."

