Will Duchess Meghan act again? Netflix's CEO on what we can expect from her and Prince Harry's deal By Heather Cichowski

Last week, it was revealed Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix to produce inspiring content.

Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings has since opened up about the exciting deal and provided a teaser about what viewers can expect from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's programming.

Reed appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box and shared his excitement and high hopes for the Sussexes' deal while speaking with Andrew Ross Sorkin.

"It's gonna be epic entertainment," Reed said in a virtual interview.

He provided further insight about how Harry and Meghan are "smart" and said the couple approached different companies about the deal before deciding to partner with Netflix.

"I think we really put together the best complete package, and we're going to do a wide range of entertainment with them," he continued.

Unfortunately, he couldn't give too many further details.

"I think it will be some of the most exciting, most viewed content next year," he added.

Andrew also inquired about Meghan returning to acting. Reports suggested she and Harry be producing as part of their deal.

"You know, the real focus for them is on being producers and on building a production capacity, so that's the key thing," divulged Reed. "They've developed a great eye for story, and we'll be working with them on that basis."

The initial report about the duke and duchess's Netflix deal stated they had founded their own yet-to-be-named production company and inked a multiyear deal with the streaming giant, according to the New York Times.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple said in a statement.

Harry and Meghan also spoke about the importance of creating children's content, and mentioned their one-year-old son, Archie.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us," they said.

It looks like viewers will have to wait until next year to see anything from the couple on the platform, but watch this space for more details.

In the meantime, Netflix subscribers can enjoy Harry's surprise appearance in the platform's documentary, Rising Phoenix, which is focused on the Paralympic Games.

