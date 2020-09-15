Queen Máxima wears unique mustard yellow gown to King Willem-Alexander's throne speech By Heather Cichowski

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima stepped out in their finest on Sept. 15 for the king's address from the throne to members of the Senate and House of Representatives on Prinsjesdag (Budget Day).

Máxima and Willem-Alexander departed from Noordeinde Palace (one of three of the Dutch royals' residences) to attend the address at Grote Kerk. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of the usual traditions were cancelled, and the royals did not ride in their glass carriage, as is the usual custom.

This also marked the first time in two centuries the king read the royal speech from a different location other the usual Ridderzaal (Hall of Knights). The public was encouraged not to gather for the event as not to spread COVID-19.

Máxima looked sensational in a mustard yellow maxi gown decorated with ruffles. She accessorized with camel-coloured gloves, a round clutch and a delicate embellished fascinator that brought out her blonde hair. She wore a blue and orange sash and several pins which denoted her royal orders.

Willem-Alexander opted for a three-piece suit featuring grey trousers and a vest and a long black morning jacket. A white button-down and grey tie completed the ensemble.

The royal engagement marked one of the first times that any royals have stepped out in such formal attire since COVID-19 and lockdown measures were put in place across the world.

MORE: See the beautiful new portraits of Dutch royal sisters Princess Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane

Queen Máxima loves colour, especially this vivid shade of mustard yellow. She previously wore what appears to be the very same frilled gown when King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan visited the Netherlands in 2018.

The Dutch and Jordanian royals put on their fanciest clothes for a formal dinner at Noordeinde Palace in The Hague. Abdullah and Rania were on a two-day visit to the Netherlands at the time.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?