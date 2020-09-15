Duchess Kate steps out in red Beulah London dress and coordinating face mask to make bagels in East London By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William had a fun day on Sept. 15 in East London where they got stuck in making bagels at Beigel Bake on the iconic Brick Lane. The duchess was in top fashion form, and chose to re-wear a beautiful Beulah London red-and-white floral dress, which we previously saw her wear earlier in the COVID-19 lockdown. She and William also sported face masks that coordinated with their outfits in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try making Bagels at the famous @BeigelBake on Brick Lane today. William and Kate have also visited London Bridge Jobcentre and the London Muslim Centre @elondonmosque in Whitechapel this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/KPOTr1riFw — Emily Nash (@emynash) September 15, 2020

The mom of three's Beulah London Calla Rose Red Floral Shirt Dress ($929) was the perfect summer-to-fall piece. The elegant style was decorated with a dainty floral print. A white collar and lace detail on the long sleeves added to the sophisticated finish.

She accessorized with tan heels, delicate earrings and her engagement ring.

Kate's brunette hair was worn down and styled in her signature glossy, voluminous fashion.

PHOTOS: Prince William and Duchess Kate make bagels, visit a mosque and job centre in London

The duke and duchess' visit to East London also saw them step out at the London Bridge Jobcentre and the London Muslim Centre. They wanted to hear how communities have coped with COVID-19 and what challenges the challenges that concern them and businesses.

When social distancing was difficult, Kate opted for a liberty print floral mask, which brought out the colours of her frock. The design is the same Amaia non-surgical mask the duchess sported when she visited Baby Basics UK in August. There are many lovely masks similar to it!

William also matched his protective non-medical mask to his blue jacket and shirt.

Speaking of re-wearing pieces from her closet, the 38-year-old last sported the Beulah London dress during a virtual appearance of the Heads Together Mental Health Minute broadcast during COVID-19 lockdown in May.

She and William led the mental health broadcast, which occurred simultaneously across every radio station in the U.K. It marked the first time it had happened on such a large scale, and the intention was to spread a message of support surrounding mental health during the coronavirus.

