Duchess Kate steps out in red Beulah London dress and coordinating face mask to make bagels in East London

By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William had a fun day on Sept. 15 in East London where they got stuck in making bagels at Beigel Bake on the iconic Brick Lane. The duchess was in top fashion form, and chose to re-wear a beautiful Beulah London red-and-white floral dress, which we previously saw her wear earlier in the COVID-19 lockdown. She and William also sported face masks that coordinated with their outfits in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The mom of three's Beulah London Calla Rose Red Floral Shirt Dress ($929) was the perfect summer-to-fall piece. The elegant style was decorated with a dainty floral print. A white collar and lace detail on the long sleeves added to the sophisticated finish.

She accessorized with tan heels, delicate earrings and her engagement ring.

The Cambridges also visited the East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre. Photo: © IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate's brunette hair was worn down and styled in her signature glossy, voluminous fashion.

PHOTOS: Prince William and Duchess Kate make bagels, visit a mosque and job centre in London

The duke and duchess' visit to East London also saw them step out at the London Bridge Jobcentre and the London Muslim Centre. They wanted to hear how communities have coped with COVID-19 and what challenges the challenges that concern them and businesses.

The duke and duchess coordinated their face masks to their outfits at the London Bridge Jobcentre. Photo: © HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

When social distancing was difficult, Kate opted for a liberty print floral mask, which brought out the colours of her frock. The design is the same Amaia non-surgical mask the duchess sported when she visited Baby Basics UK in August. There are many lovely masks similar to it!

William also matched his protective non-medical mask to his blue jacket and shirt.

The gorgeous Beulah London Calla Rose Red Floral Shirt Dress. Photo: © Beulah London

Speaking of re-wearing pieces from her closet, the 38-year-old last sported the Beulah London dress during a virtual appearance of the Heads Together Mental Health Minute broadcast during COVID-19 lockdown in May.

The Duchess of Cambridge took part in Heads Together Mental Health Minute on May 18. Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She and William led the mental health broadcast, which occurred simultaneously across every radio station in the U.K. It marked the first time it had happened on such a large scale, and the intention was to spread a message of support surrounding mental health during the coronavirus.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?

Don't miss a beat with HELLO! Canada's Daily Hits newsletter, your daily dose of royal and celebrity news, fashion, weddings and more. CLICK HERE to sign up for free!

More on:

Related news