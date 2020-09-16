Duchess Kate reveals the new obsession shared by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William had a busy day in London on Sept. 15, when they visited a bagel bakery, a job centre and the London Muslim Centre. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, didn't join them, but the proud parents did share some insight on new interests shared by their two youngest children.

While visiting the London Bridge Jobcentre, William and Kate spoke with Lloyd Graham, a community engagement manager for construction engineering company Keltbray. He explained his demolition work to the duke and duchess. The parents of three revealed this is something that would pique their kids' interest.

PHOTOS: Prince William and Duchess Kate make bagels, visit a mosque and job centre in London

"The children, especially Louis, would love to come and watch that, to see the diggers. They love it," William revealed of his two-year-old.

Kate wanted to make sure her five-year-old daughter didn't miss out on the fun idea.

"Don't forget Charlotte," the Duchess of Cambridge added. "She'd love it, too."

George, 7, is also thought to be a fan of diggers. When William visited the site of the Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre at The Stanford Hall Estate in Nottinghamshire in 2018, he joked about how his "street cred" went up with George after the young royal saw him on one of the machines.

During their latest royal engagement, William and Kate got to try making bagels in the kitchens at Beigel Bake on Brick Lane. The activity is likely something that would interest the Cambridge kids, too, given William had previously said they had messy fun in their home kitchen during COVID-19 lockdown.

"I've done a little bit of baking," he told the owners of a bakery in King's Lynn, near the Cambridges' country residence of Anmer Hall, back in May. "The children have been attacking the kitchen and it's just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere. Catherine's been doing quite a bit of baking."

