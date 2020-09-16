Royal style of the month – September 2020

What drama! <a href=/tags/0/queen-maxima><strong></strong>Queen Máxima</a> donned a statement-making beige, cream and black tweed dress and jacket when she stepped out to the opening of Theater Zuidplein on Sept. 16 in Rotterdam. <p>She accessorized with beige pumps, gloves and a <a href=/tags/0/chanel><strong>Chanel</strong></a> quilted bag. A tricoloured hat tipped at a jaunty angle and drop earring finished the chic ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/queen-letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> was pretty in a flamingo pink dress by <a href=/tags/0/michael-kors><strong>Michael Kors Collection</strong></a>, clutch and heels at the 125th anniversary of <em>El Heraldo De Aragon</em> newspaper event in Zaragoza on Sept. 16. <p> A skinny metallic silver belt brought out the buttons on the pockets of her shift. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> had a series of engagements in London on Sept. 15. The mom of three rewore a beautiful red-and-white floral midi dress from <a href=/tags/0/beulah-london><strong>Beulah London</strong></a>, which we last saw during <a href=/tags/0/covid-19><strong>COVID-19</strong></a> lockdown. This time, it was paired with tan pumps and dainty earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Also on Sept. 15, <a href=/tags/0/queen-maxima><strong>Queen Máxima</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/king-willem-alexander><strong>King Willem-Alexander</strong></a> participated in the king's address from the throne to members of the Senate and House of Representatives on Prinsjesdag (Budget Day). She rewore a mustard yellow <strong>Claes Iversen</strong> frilled gown from her closet. It was styled with a delicate gold fascinator and round clutch. <p>Photo: &copy; SANDER KONING/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
On Sept. 14, <a href=/tags/0/queen-letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> joined students at the EGA school in Navarra for the start of the new academic term. The <a href=/tags/0/spanish-royals><strong>Spanish royal</strong></a> was elegant in a sleeveless plaid top from <a href=/tags/0/zara><strong></strong>Zara</a> paired with black cropped pants and black espadrilles. She also sported a face mask. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Queen Máxima mastered transitional dressing in a short-sleeved plum midi dress accessorized with matching bag and dark pumps. The Dutch queen wore the look on Sept. 10 to visit Doornbos Equipment in Rotterdam. It was the perfect thing for late summer/early autumn! <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/crown-princess-victoria><strong>Crown Princess Victoria</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-daniel><strong>Prince Daniel</strong></a> showed off their sharp suits on Sept. 10 at the Swedish Performing Arts Association in Stockholm. <p>She wore a white blouse with blue, navy and cream suit. Her bold pantsuit was finished with brown accessories. <p>Photo: &copy; Michael Campanella/Getty Images
On the same day, Queen Letizia was out in Madrid to attend a meeting at the AECC (Spanish Association Against Cancer). She wore a long-sleeved navy dress with floral print by <a href=/tags/0/massimo-dutti><strong>Massimo Dutti</strong></a> and strappy heels. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/GC Images
On Sept. 9, Queen Máxima layered up for a Music Table Day concert from Méér Muziek in de Klas (More Music in the Classroom) Foundation in Katwijk. The 49-year-old wore a <strong>Natan</strong> white dress with dark floral print and a beige cardigan over her shoulders. Her black bag and heels brought out the pattern on her frock. The Dutch royal's oversized seashell earrings didn't go unnoticed. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles><strong>Duchess Camilla</strong></a> was all smiles on Sept. 8 in a white and blue spotted dress with scarf detail and light accessories at a royal engagement at Ivydale Primary School in London in honour of International Literacy Day. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Reigate - WPA Pool/Getty Images
That same day, <a href=/tags/0/king-felipe-vi><strong>King Felipe VI</strong></a> and Queen Letizia turned heads in shades of blue at the Cooperator's Day event at Viana's Palace in Madrid. <p>The mom of two sported a <a href=/tags/0/zara><strong>Zara</strong></a> tweed dress with belted waist accessorized with a large clutch and pointed pumps. <p>Photo: &copy; Paolo Blocco/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/king-carl-gustaf><strong> King Carl Gustaf</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/queen-silvia><strong>Queen Silvia</strong></a> looked timelessly elegant with him in a dark navy suit and white shirt and her in a white tweed jacket, black skirt and pillbox hat to attend a church service at Stockholm Cathedral in connection with the opening of the Swedish Parliament for the fall session on Sept. 8. <p>Photo: &copy; Michael Campanella/Getty Images
On Sept. 5, <a href=/tags/0/Princess-Ingrid-Alexandra><strong>Princess Ingrid Alexandra</strong></a> looked beautiful in traditional dress as she attended brother <a href=/tags/0/Prince-Sverre-Magnus><strong>Prince Sverre Magnus</strong></a>'s Confirmation service at Asker Church in Oslo. <p>Photo: &copy; Rune Hellestad/Getty Images
On Sept. 3, Máxima dazzled in an all-white outfit at the Thuis West Community Center in Rotterdam. She wore a statement brooch and coordinating earrings for a little more sparkle. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images
The <a href=/tags/0/countess-of-wessex><strong>Countess of Wessex</strong></a> returned to in-person royal duties after the summer to see the Thames Valley Air Ambulance at White Waltham Airfield in Maidenhead on Sept. 3. She looked spiffy in a black jacket and skinny jeans punctuated with a spotted blue-and-white blouse. Sophie carried a statement handbag and wore strappy shoes with wooden platforms. <p>Photo: &copy; Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Queen Letizia looked ready for the new season in a blue tweed zip-up jacket and cropped trousers from <a href=/tags/0/hugo-boss><strong>BOSS</strong></a> on Sept. 2 for a meeting at FEDER in Madrid. <p>Navy loafers and a coordinating clutch rounded out the look. She also wore a non-surgical mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19. <p>Photo: &copy; Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/King-Philippe><strong>King Philippe</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/queen-mathilde><strong>Queen Mathilde</strong></a> stepped out with daughter <a href=/tags/0/Princess-Eleonore><strong>Princess Eléonore</strong></a> for her first day of school at Sacred Heart College in Tervuren. The <a href=/tags/0/belgian-royals><strong>Belgian royals</strong></a> all wore protective face masks. <p>The queen matched her non-surgical mask to her bold red top and trousers. <p>The 12-year-old wore a pretty pink top, skinny light blue jeans and white sneakers. <p>Photo: &copy; Olivier Matthys/Getty Images
In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at <em>Hello! Canada</em>, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new <strong><a href="https://secure.hellomagazine.ca/pubs/MH/HLO/PO1047_12_for_12_Signup.jsp?cds_page_id=249283&cds_mag_code=HLO&id=1586362553212&lsid=30991115532073945&vid=1&cds_response_key=V03AARNWI">special offer for subscribers</a></strong>, there’s never been a better time to have <em>Hello!</em> delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?
© 2001-2020, HELLO! - All rights reserved