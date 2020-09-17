Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to appear on TIME 100 Most Influential People broadcast By Heather Cichowski

When you think of people who have the largest and widest footprints in terms of influence and the royal and celebrity world, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan inevitably come to mind. So it's fitting they're set to appear on the TIME 100 Most Influential People broadcast on Sept. 22.

It will be a special celebration because it also marks the first time that the TIME 100 festivities will be broadcast on television. Like countless other awards events, TIME was forced to forgo its original gala and in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They're also billed as "Harry and Meghan" for the appearance instead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That said, TIME refers to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in an article promoting the broadcast.

A number of stars are set to participate in the one-hour TV special on ABC. A clip of the TV special was teased exclusively on E! which revealed some of the participants. Besides the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Canada's Sandra Oh will make a personal appearance along with John Legend, Trevor Noah and Kumail Nanjiani. There will also be performances by The Weeknd, Jennifer Hudson and Halsey.

The 30-second teaser preview for the TIME 100 broadcast featured a number of other famous faces including Nicole Kidman, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jennifer Lopez, along with a series of past covers of the magazine featuring the likes of Taylor Swift and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It teased the Sussexes' appearance and referred to them simply as "Harry and Meghan."

TIME has yet to reveal its full 2020 list of the most influential people for this year, but speculation is ripe that Harry and Meghan are featured on it given their involvement in the broadcast.

The full list will go live on TIME's website when the special airs on Sept. 22. Then the TIME 100 magazine issue will be available on newsstands on Sept. 25.

TIME Studios President Ian Orefice released a statement about the televised event and touched on the impact of COVID-19.



"In a year in which we are unfortunately unable to convene the TIME100 community together in person, we are excited to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the members of this year's list with a brand-new experience on ABC that will allow more people to participate than ever before."

