Duchess Kate stepped out on Sept. 22 to speak with parents at Battersea Park in London about how they are supporting each other during the coronavirus pandemic. It might officially be fall, but Kate kept the summery spirit alive with a pair of pink trousers from Marks & Spencer.

The mom of three enjoyed the warm British autumn in a white T-shirt from Lauren Ralph Lauren with puff sleeves and a round neckline and the pretty pink pants. She accessorized with delicate jewelry, including golden hoop earrings, a Spells of Love Double Strand Beaded Satellite Chain, golden watch, bangle and her engagement ring.

The fashionable royal sported her favourite Superga white sneakers and even had a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. Kate's hair was parted in the middle and styled in her signature voluminous fashion.

The outfit is perfect for London's current warm weather. The forecast reports a high of 26 degrees Celsius for today!

The duchess talked with the parents and key organizations in the Old English Garden in Battersea Park to hear how the peer groups had supported each other during COVID-19.

If the trousers look familiar, that's because Kate's worn them before! They are actually part of a suit. She wore the full look during a visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room in March.

"The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus. But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society." — The Duke of Cambridge #NHSthankyoupic.twitter.com/l1GWs8ggHH — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2020

We last saw the Duchess of Cambridge about a week ago. Kate and Prince William had a joint engagement in London on Sept. 15, where they made bagels at Beigel Bake on the iconic Brick Lane. They also visited the London Bridge Jobcentre and the London Muslim Centre to hear about the impact of COVID-19 and speak to members of the community.

For the events, Kate opted to re-wear another look from her closet. She sported a beautiful Beulah London red-and-white floral dress, which she previously wore earlier this year during a video call during coronavirus lockdown. Kate also re-wore a liberty print floral mask. The non-surgical mask was the same Amaia face mask she wore when she visited Baby Basics UK in August. There are many pretty masks similar to it!

