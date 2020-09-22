Duchess Kate wore a beautiful necklace featuring a sweet tribute to her kids By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate wowed in the perfect summer-to-fall outfit at Battersea Park in London on Sept. 22. Her pretty pink trousers by Marks & Spencer were the focal point of her look, but her delicate jewelry didn't go unnoticed, especially her adorable charm necklace which paid tribute to her children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The mom of three sported a new charm necklace with three tiny golden pendants. Each one was labelled with a letter, "G," "C," and "L," denoting her kids! Kate paired the charm necklace with the Double Strand Beaded Satellite Chain from Spells of Love, a golden watch, bangle and her blue sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

The rest of her stylish outfit included a white T-shirt from Lauren Ralph Lauren with puff sleeves, her favourite Superga white sneakers and Ray Ban sunglasses.

This is the first time Kate has worn the particular Spells of Love necklace in public, and it is believed to be the first time she donned the charm necklace.

The duchess previously wore Spells of Love earrings during her visit to Wales with Prince William in August. Designer Hayley Jones of Spells of Love, a demi-fine, independent jeweller based in Wales, told us what it meant to see the duchess in her piece today.

"It has been so amazing seeing The Duchess wearing a piece of my jewellery," she told HELLO! Canada via email. "It has helped my small business so much, I am so grateful!

"I currently operate on my own, however my Mum and Sister are currently helping me out due to an increase in orders. I am incredibly thankful for this opportunity."

Kate has used her jewelry to share loving messages previously. In January, when she was promoting her "5 big questions on the under 5s" survey during a whirlwind 24-hour tour of the U.K., she sported a sweet customized piece from British jewelry brand Daniella Draper.

Like Kate's charm necklace, the pendant was engraved with the letters, "G," "C" and "L" to represent each of her three children. It also featured a trio of stars.

Kate donned the same initial necklace in August when she visited Baby Basics UK, a volunteer project supporting families in need caring for newborns in Sheffield.

